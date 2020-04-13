Cyber Social – Whips N Furs invite you to join the Cyber Social Friday April 10th at 5:PM. The show will be stream on YouTube, search Vivvi the Fource. Catch permanence’s by some of your favorite queens. Bae Le Stray, Karie Okie, Sienna Desire, Quin, Evelyn Rose, Minaca G Kelly, Amber St. James, Kickxy Vixen Styles, Sissy Slays, Nomi D’Shire, Shania Satisfaction, Strawberry Corncakes, Luna Naughty, Absinthe Subtlety, DJ Jon Doss, Leggs Benedict, Mok The Magic Man, Lust and Silas. With that line up you know you are going to be entertained.

The Diamond Dogs Boylesque will be having their first livestream burlesque show via Zoom on Friday April 10 at 7:PM. Find out more on their Facebook page: Diamond Dogs Boylesque.

5 Icons 1 Queen – Kickxy Vixen-Styles will put on a one queen show with some fantastic characters and some guest performers. Saturday April 11 at 12:PM you can watch the show via her Facebook Kickxy Vixen-Styles or by checking her YouTube channel www.youtube.com/c/GeekyKiki.

Mark Kanemura – IG: mkik808 Daily 2:PM Dance Party. Mark is an artist and professional dancer. He has toured with and appeared in several of Lady Gagas videos. He also won a 2020 Queertie for Favorite Social Media Follow, tune in to his daily 2:PM dance parties and find out why!

Lady Gaga (who has already helped raise $35 million in the last seven days) has teamed up with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen for One World: Together at Home which will air and stream on April 18th at 8:PM to support and applaud healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19. This live musical line-up with all your favorite performers will air simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Yahoo, YouTube and other networks.

DJ Eli Correa – Be sure to check out Eli’s social media for his schedule of music livestreams for your favorite tunes. Last Sunday’s Virtual Sunday Funday with the Durbin-Carringtons was an excellent soundtrack for the day. Facebook: Eli Correa IG: djelicorrea mixcloud.com/eli-correa/

The Merrow – For the past two Saturday nights they’ve had DJs spinning on livestream. @heather_hardcore was lit both nights; other DJs included @robin_roth and @vaughnavakian. Check out @TheMerrowSD for their next Saturday guest DJs.

TNT Variety Show from FACES Nightclub – Every Saturday night at 10:PM. Interviews, Give aways, drag shows, go-go dancer, DJs and a lot more! Stream us on www.facebook.com/facesnightclub or www.vimeo.com/facesnightclub