It’s time to get your leather on or shine up that latex gear because the Leather Fetish Ball (LFB) is coming our way for its 10thanniversary. We talked with the producer of the event Robert Rodriguez about the 10-year milestone, looking back on the growth of the ball and what we can look forward for this year’s celebration.

Robert Rodriguez

For our readers who are not familiar with you, please tell us about yourself and your involvement in the community.

My name is Robert Rodriguez, I’ve been in this community going on almost 22 years. I’m a former Mr. Gay California, Mr. Latin Leather California, Mr. San Diego Eagle, Emperor 42 of San Diego, raised thousands of dollars for charities all over San Diego, Producer and Promoter of many events in San Diego

How did the idea for the Leather Fetish Ball originally come about?

Leather Fetish Ball started in 2013 when I was Mr. San Diego Leather 2013

How has the LFB evolved and grown over the years?

LFB started with a small crowd of 150 people at a private venue in North Park. Now after several years we are in one of the most popular night clubs in Hillcrest, RICHS with triple plus the number of guests from all over San Diego, LA, Palm Springs, Long Beach, and surrounding cities in attendance.

Like many events, LFB had to be put on pause during the height of the pandemic. What were your concerns then and how were you able to keep LFB alive even when you could not host the event in person?

Yes, we were on pause during the pandemic, I was concerned that because LFB is a larger scale event now, people were afraid to attend when things opened back up. Even though it was a smaller crowd when we first came back, people are now more excited and willing to come and get their freak on.

The 10th anniversary LFB will be held on 4/15. What kinds of things do you have planned to make this ball special?

We will have a variety of Vendors, GoGo Dancers, Live Entertainment, Live Demos, and of course a lot of dancing to music by some amazing DJs of San Diego.

What advice would you give to people just starting to explore the leather fetish scene?

Come enjoy yourself even if it’s your first time at a leather event. LFB is for everyone! Wear your best leather or fetish gear and just be yourself.

Where can attendees buy their tickets?

Tickets can be purchased at RICHSSD.COM/LEATHER