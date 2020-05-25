Lady Gaga announced that her highly anticipated sixth studio album, “Chromatica,” will be released on May 29 via Interscope Records.

The album features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink and is executive produced by BloodPop and Lady Gaga.

“Chromatica” will be available in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, vinyl in various colors, and cassettes in various colors. In addition, Lady Gaga has launched an array of new merchandise including pink jock straps, G-strings and an exclusive vinyl color at ladygaga.com.

The first single from the album, “Stupid Love,” which debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 58 countries, has 300 million streams worldwide since release and marks Lady Gaga’s 16th Billboard Top 10 hit.

The song’s video, which was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro, skyrocketed to No. 1 trending on YouTube worldwide upon release and has garnered more than 70 million views.

Track list

“Chromatica I” “Alice” “Stupid Love” “Rain on Me” (with Ariana Grande) “Free Woman” “Fun Tonight” “Chromatica II” “911” “Plastic Doll” “Sour Candy” (with Blackpink) “Enigma” “Replay” “Chromatica III” “Sine from Above” (with Elton John) “1000 Doves” “Babylon”

