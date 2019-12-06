Franko Guillén / Franceska

A warm “hello” for those of you reading my very honest-from-the-heart column!

I want to open my conversation speaking on why it’s important for many of us homosexuals to add the “H” into the long list of descriptions (letters) that people have created to identify the sexually diverse community HLGBTQ+. Homosexual, men, and women, along with some transgenders and bisexuals fought the real fight to create a safety net for all of us. They were not thinking that someday a new wave of so-called activists or employees of the system working for the homosexual, lesbian, bisexual and transgender population would come and open up a door for anyone who does not conform to the biological term, create their own terms and confuse society — including some of us not so young but highly educated in LGBTQ history. A history some of us created. Back in the ’60s, when I started marching the streets of the United States for equality and respect for our beautiful lives that were being taken away for the simple reason of being open and out. Many of the friends I had died fighting for the rights that now exist for you, the new generations, to be open and embrace a life with husbands or wives if you choose to marry the one you love. But if you don’t know the history of where you come from, you’ll never get to where you want to go. You must respect the fact that we never called ourselves “queer.” It was the most aberrant/insulting term used to describe my community and it was also the last word many people heard when they were being massacred by hate-mongers. I demand that if you don’t know the history of hate against us and the term “queer,” please look it up and see the definition and do not call minors by that term. Let them become adults to decide for themselves if been weird is what they want to be known as. I do not identify myself as gay (happy), because I don’t lie to myself or anyone else. Sometimes I don’t have the best days and I enjoy not being happy all the time because I learn so much about my limitations when I am not so happy. Queer is out of my vocabulary to describe anyone or anything so please do not refer me as queer; I am a very proud homosexual!

A little bit of history on why it is so important to accept your reality, living it with Pride, and embracing life with intelligence so you don’t give yourself to the first individual entering your life (choose wisely)!

I like to advise employees in the field of our diverse community to please watch very closely when giving advice to your clients. They’re not there for your own interests, they’re there for their interests and to pay for your professional/educated advice.

Recently, I had a chance to go to Grupo Transgenero 2000 — produced and directed by Sandra Ramirez and assisted by Lizbeth Pineda; they’re in their 19th year and will celebrate 20 years in March of 2020. This has been a very solid professional support group in San Diego, and the first and longest-running transgender/transsexual group helping many in so many ways. Everyone is invited to attend and learn about the wonderful male and female transgender community. Meetings are every first and last Friday of each month from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the San Diego LGBT Community Center.

On Nov. 30, I had the privilege and honor of attending a benefit to raise funds to open our own Casa de México at the Relations International Cottages at Balboa Park. The benefit was put together by a great Mexican American activist who works tiredly on behalf of all Latinos, especially the undocumented and most vulnerable human beings of our society. The great lineup of guests impressed me, and also all the attendees who bared their joy and tears I saw falling down from some people’s faces. We showed our emotions and happiness through tears of identifying ourselves with their personal stories. Carlos González-Gutiérrez, general consul of México San Diego; Mariana Villegas, representative of the government of México; and the event’s keynote speaker Erica Alfaro, M.Ed., a young lady who’s struggled like most of us Mexicanos — especially if you arrived as a teen going through the nature of body/mind changes. Erica started her journey in the land of dreams working the fields with her mom and dad, picking tomatoes. For those of you who know my story, I was bawling remembering my own history of struggles and triumphs, always being the proudest Mexican American homosexual that I am. I looked around and there I saw so many people crying. The young lady I am speaking about graduated with a master’s and is a Latina education advocate. Thank you, Erica Alfaro (sí se puede!). Erica became a world sensation and respect for her story when her and her proud parents decided to take her graduation photos at a tomato field. When she posted the photos on her social media, they went viral and her phone did not stop ringing. Every big international media source wanted to interview her. She is the most realistic, down-to-earth, honest, and straight-forward young lady that I have known in my life. I promised Enrique Morones to come out of retirement by February 2020 to celebrate my 66th birthday, and along with my sister Blood Nicole and the Imperial Court de San Diego, we will raise funds for our own Casa de México. Please save the date in mid-February, I am looking at The Center for the benefit.

I am cordially inviting the community at large to come and check out the great movies constantly (all year long) showing at our Digital Gym Cinema in North Park and also for information on programming for the San Diego Latino Film Festival coming soon in March of 2020

We have added a wonderful lineup of SOMOS HLGBTQ+ CINE movies with an LGBT theme. Thank you so very much, Ethan Van Thillo, founder and producer of the festival, and Moises Esparza, director of programming and, of course, the rest of the staff and volunteers. Thank you for a great job every year.

It is very important that we as Latinos support and be a part of our own events. Please check The Merrow and The Rail for their lineup as they have great Latino nights. If you’re planning a party and want the best professional folklorico dancers, I recommend you call Federico Guerrero, founder and producer of Grupo Herencia Mexicana.

I’ve had, and will continue, to work with this great family-oriented group of professional, open-minded human beings. To get in touch with the director, please go to their site: Federico’s Academy of Performing Arts.

Please let me know if you like this column or if you don’t like it. Don’t worry about hurting my feelings. I have a very thick skin and know the difference between constructive criticism and just wanting to hurt people.

See you next time. Sincerely, Franko Guillen = Franceska

Please send your comments to frankoguillen@aol.com.

Hablando Francamente con Franko Guillén = Franceska

Un caluroso saludo para quien lea esta columna, que hago con mucho respeto y amor por mi gente y nuestras hermosas tradiciones Latinas!

Quiero abrir esta columna hablando de la importancia que tiene la letra H en las insignias que describen a la comunidad HLGBT, es importante porque en mi época éramos en su gran mayoría mujeres lesbianas también llamadas mujeres homosexuales y hombres homosexuales muy rara era la mujer o el hombre transgénero que se unía a las causas y marchas de protesta, siempre organizadas por la comunidad homosexual mujer/hombre y algunos de nosotros éramos transformistas y recaudadores de fondos, pero terminada la variedad, nos quitabamos el atuendo de trabajo para usarlo en la próxima actuación escénica y seguiamos siendo simplemente orgullosos homosexuales luchando porque la sociedad nos reconociera como lo que siempre hemos sido gente capaz e inteligente y en esa lucha constante quedaron muchos en el camino, asesinados por la intolerancia e inconsciencia de gobierno y sociedad siendo QUEER, ( cuando nos gritaban queer teníamos que echar carrera a buscar resguardo ya que era el grito de reunión para golpearnos o para asesinarnos) el ÚLTIMO insulto escuchado antes de ser masacrados sin compasión! Yo nunca me e identificado como Gay, porque tengo mis momentos en los cuales no me siento del todo Feliz y como nunca me e querido engañar no me puedo denominar Gay (Feliz) porque tendría que fingir y no podría vivir una mentira! Queer Jamaz, NUNCA (Raro) yo no soy raro soy tan normal como el más normal de los mortales Orgullosamente HOMOSEXUAL!

Este comentario va para las organizaciones o individuos que trabajan con la comunidad o para la comunidad de la Diversidad, les suplico no llamarnos a todos Queer, porque es muy ofensivo, que a un niño o adolescente le pongan el titulo de Queer, y se los impongan sin explicarles el significado y ahora yo, hablo de mi en primera persona me parece un desatino que no nos respeten a los HOMOSEXUALES y nos llamen queer = raro Si quieren respeto empiecen por respetarnos a quienes supuestamente nos ayudan y sirven!

Un poco de Historia y del porque es muy importante aceptar nuestra realidad, vivirla sin miedos y con muchísima inteligencia, para no entregársela al primer hijo de vecina que se nos cruce en el camino!

El Viernes de la semana pasada tuve la oportunidad de acudir al llamado de la señora Sandra Ventura Ramírez Directora y Productora de Grupo Transgénero 2000, que está por cumplir 20 años en Marzo del 2020, desde sus inicios el grupo se hizo cada Viernes hasta hace aproximadamente 2 años cuando se decidió hacer solamente dos grupos por mes el Primer y Último Viernes de cada mes en el Centro de la comunidad HLGBTQ+ de 6:30 a 8:30 pm Dirección: 3909 Centre Ave San Diego Ca. 92103 Telefono del Centro comunitario 619-692-2077 departamento de servicios Latinos entrada por el estacionamiento planta baja los esperan la señora Sandra Ventura y la Señora Lizbeth Pineda Facilitadoras del grupo.

El Sábado pasado tuve el honor y la dicha de acudir a una recaudación de fondos para construir nuestra propia casa de México, en el Parque balboa que será parte de pueblos y relaciones internacionales, el Señor Henrique Morones, gran activista Orgullosamente Mexicano, Productor y Conductor del magno evento, tuvo como invitado al Sr. Carlos González-Gutiérrez Cónsul General México Director en San Diego a la Señora Mariana Villegas, del Gobierno de México y como oradora principal a Erica Alfaro, M.Ed.una hermosa mujer con quien me identifique por su Historia de lucha constante y por conseguir sus metas en el País de los sueños. Erica, fué traída muy chica y trabajo en los campos de tomate al lado de sus padres a muy temprana edad sale embarazada y se casa dejando los estudios pero después de fallido matrimonio y con un hijo por crear se puso una meta y logró sacar su maestría universitaria Bravo or nuestra gente del campo si se puede! Lo que la hizo famosa alrededor del mundo es que sus fotos de graduación no fueron las fotos comunes, ella por respeto y por honrar a sus padres, se tomó las fotos de graduación con su Papá y Mamá en el campo de tomate donde sus padres y ella trabajaron las fotos subidas al internet con su historia se hicieron virales y fue entrevistada por cadenas muy importantes de Estados Unidos y del Mundo Felicidades Erica Alfaro, eres un verdadero ejemplo a seguir!

También en el evento estaba nuestro gran aliado y amigo Todd Gloria, siempre atento y educado con la gran humildad que lo caracteriza y lo dice alguien que lo conoce desde que era un joven, lleno de ilusiones y metas y todas las a logrado y trabajado y trabaja para TODOS con honestidad y sabiduría los invito a votar por nuestro próximo Alcalde de la Ciudad de San Diego.

Les hago una cordial invitación a nuestro Digital Gym Cinema en North Park 2921 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, Ca. 92104 Teléfono 619-230-1938 para información de cartelera y cualquier pregunta que tengan acerca de la Organización favor de hablar con el Señor Ethan Van Thillo Fundador y Productor o con el Señor Moisés Esparza Gerente de Producción. El cine es Parte de San Diego Latino Film Festival Una Organización no lucrativa para ayudar a nuestros/as niños/as y jóvenes adolescentes a mantenerse alejados de las pandillas y de las adiciones a las drogas

Es muy Importante que apoyemos nuestra Cultura, y si se trata de Cultura y, Profesionalismo, Pasión y Entrega TOTAL en el escenario no se diga más Grupo Folklorico Herencia Mexicana: Fundado y dirigido por el Señor Federico Guerrero a quien tengo el placer de conocer y saber de su dedicación y entrega Me ayudó a conducir El Festival de Orgullo Latino San Diego cuando lo llevamos a cabo en San Diego tambien me ayudo a conducir Miss Gay Internacional y con el Ballet me han acompañado en mis presentaciones y han logrado grandes triunfos para ellos y grandes reconocimientos para mi persona con entrega y profesionalismo! Su Pasión y el amor por la Cultura el Folklore y la Danza de México lo llevaron a perfeccionar la danza y a crear el Grupo Folcklórico Herencia Mexicana logrando grandes triunfos para más información favor de entrar a su página: Federico’s Academy Of Performing Arts para información y contrataciones.

Favor de comentar si les gusta o si no les gusta también, no se preocupen tengo la piel muy gruesa y no tomo nada a nivel personal me considero lo suficientemente inteligente como para distinguir entre el consejo constructivo y el que se hace con la intención de hacer daño! Se Despide por ahora Franko Guillén = Franceska

comentarios a frankoguillen@aol.com