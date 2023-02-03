Calling yourself and ally is more than just having LGBTQ+ friends or acquaintances, it is fighting hand and hand for the betterment of our community. One individual that has rolled up her sleeves to help the community thru her work with Gilead is Karla Quezada Torres. We wanted everyone to get to know her better, her family and her reasons for being closely involve with our community, we set down to get to know more about what motivates her and her support.

Can you give our readers a little background, who is Karla Quezada-Torres?

I was born in El Salvador and brought to Los Angeles, CA at the age of three, due to the violence and war happening in the country. I lived in South LA in low-income neighborhoods, high crime rates, and with many social determinants of health & health disparities affecting our Black and Brown communities. My parents planted the seed of love for education, learning, and helping others. I developed an interest in the medical field and attended Francisco Bravo Medical High School East Los Angeles and then got accepted at San Diego State University. I moved to San Diego to attend San Diego State University and pursued my dream to make a difference in the health field with an emphasis on prevention. While at SDSU, I met my Spouse, and together we formed a beautiful family with six kids, two dogs, one cat, and a bird. A Full House!

Congratulations of the promotion to Senior Community Liaison for Gilead. What does it mean to you to get that promotion and also be part of Gilead?

I have been at Gilead for 19 months now and I can tell you, it has been a wonderful journey. I love my role as HIV Community Liaison! Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Foster City, California, that focuses on researching and developing antiviral drugs used in the treatment of HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, influenza, and COVID-19. Their core values of Integrity, Inclusion, Teamwork, Excellence, Accountability, and the ongoing commitment to creating a diverse, inclusive culture are what continue to assure me I am at the right place. As an HIV Community Liaison, I have the honor to work with various organizations, clinics, health departments, and community members. I am a Facilitator, Connector, and Educator.

Why is it so important to give back and be an ally to the LGTQ community?

We need more allies and accomplices! Allies and accomplices that choose this journey must be clear that this is not a way to seek personal gain or recognition. This is not about you! It is a path that carries a lot of responsibility because on your shoulders you will carry the tears, stories, pain, and successes of our LGBTQ+, Black, and Brown community, Persons living with HIV/AIDS, or anyone that is marginalized. The LGBTQ+ community still faces hate crimes, employment and housing discrimination, barriers to health care, and harmful bias. We need to stand up against discrimination, hate crimes, biases, and injustices! Only together will we create a safe and equitable world for our LGBTQ+ community.

How do you support?

I am an HIV Community Liaison, an ally, and an accomplice supporting with education, awareness, and resources along the whole-health care continuum in the HIV Status Neutral Continuum of Care. I have over 23 years of extensive experience and a deep understanding of the needs in the communities hit the hardest through my previous role as Director of HIV & LGBTQ+ Services at San Ysidro Health. In my current Community Liaison role at Gilead Sciences, I have four major toolboxes (i.e., Facilitator, Connector, Educator, and Community Engagement).

I support our community by using my voice, and my privileges to advocate, raise awareness and make an impact for change. I stay educated and informed and continue to seek ways to be an accomplice. I have much more to learn and do.

Do you believe that Love and Acceptance start at home?

Love and Acceptance should start at home, school, work… EVERYWHERE! I came from a traditional, conservative Catholic family. My High School back in the late 90s was one of the first High Schools in L.A. that didn’t shame or prohibit same-gender-loving couples to show their love and affection throughout campus. I loved it! As a mother, daughter, aunt, friend, and colleague, I show love, affection, acceptance, and safety to all. I want people to feel my love and for them to feel they can be authentic without judgment, stigma, or fear.

Having a Family that is involved and supportive is important to you can you tell us why?

My family is my everything! We do so many things together. My husband and I have taught our kids that our purpose in life is to love, care, and protect each other, and our community and stand up against injustices! They have joined me at PRIDES, AIDS Walks, Cancer Walks, and Rallies before they were even born… you name it! They overhear me talk about addressing the elephant in the room when it comes to sex, HIV, STIs, Mental Health, Racism, and Sexism etc.

In your eyes how can the Latino community and the LGBTQ community become more involved in supporting each other?

Creating safe spaces is important. We know Hillcrest/North Park are wonderful LGBTQ-friendly & safe spaces, but we need to reach out to other neighborhoods. Invite them to be inclusive, safe, and an ally. I provide Cultural Humility training to clinics and other organizations with a focus on addressing all the “isms”. I want to continue educating and raising awareness in our Latino/a/e/x community (English/Spanish) and plant seeds of activism, advocacy, and resiliency – with the hope that one day they too can join the movement and embrace a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for our LGBTQ+ community.

In your free time, what do you enjoy doing?

In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my husband, kids, and family. I love watching Netflix with a glass of red wine. Other activities include dancing, reading, cooking, and doing makeup.