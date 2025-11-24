On November 19, 2025, under a crisp Mira Mesa sky, the community gathered to unveil “Julia Legaspi Way,” an honorary street sign recognizing a woman whose life defied boundaries and reshaped San Diego’s civic, cultural, and LGBTQ+ landscape. Surrounded by elected leaders, family, longtime friends, and hundreds of community members, the ceremony honored Julia Ashley “Jhigs” Legaspi — immigrant, entrepreneur, civil-rights champion, and transgender icon.

Born on November 19, 1953, in Cavite City, Philippines, Julia immigrated to San Diego in 1980 with determination and a dream. Just two years later, she opened Jhigs’ Hair Studio in Mira Mesa — a modest salon that grew into a beloved institution in the Filipino-American, Asian-American, and LGBTQ communities for more than four decades. Her transition in 1991 marked not only a personal milestone but the beginning of a life rooted in service, compassion, and advocacy. Throughout her life, she served on numerous civic boards and commissions, advising the mayor, the police chief, and county leaders on issues ranging from human relations to equal opportunity and LGBTQ inclusion. She also volunteered her time on the San Diego AIDS Memorial Task Force, advocating for dignity and remembrance during one of the community’s most painful eras.

Julia’s influence within transgender culture was profound. At a time when transgender people — especially trans women of color — were rarely seen in government, she became the first transgender person appointed to public office in San Diego and the third in the nation. Her leadership pushed policy forward while her compassion anchored the work. During the AIDS epidemic, she was known for sitting at bedsides, holding hands, comforting families, and ensuring that those who were isolated or abandoned died with dignity and love. Her advocacy contributed directly to the elimination of San Diego’s discriminatory “cross-dressing law,” and she faced hostility during public meetings with unshakeable grace, leaning on her deep spiritual faith and belief in the inherent worth of every person.

As a Filipina immigrant and small-business owner, Julia served as a cultural bridge in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. Her salon became a gathering space — a hub where Filipino families, Asian Americans, immigrants, and LGBTQ people found connection, celebration, and support. She donated her time and talent for decades to the Pacific Arts Movement’s San Diego Asian Film Festival and regularly supported AAPI and LGBTQ candidates, helping elevate voices that had long been overlooked. Her example inspired younger generations of queer and trans AAPI leaders to enter public life, pursue activism, and build community.

Her lifetime of work earned widespread recognition. She was honored as a “Hero of Pride,” inducted into the Wall of Honor at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, and had an award established in her name: the Julia Legaspi Trans Leadership Award, created to uplift trans leaders shaping the city’s future. She also held leadership roles with the Equality Business Alliance, San Diego’s original equality chamber and visitor center, supporting LGBTQ business owners and strengthening the economic fabric of the community she loved.

When Julia passed away on April 10, 2025, tributes poured in from across the region. Faith leaders, elected officials, AAPI organizations, LGBTQ advocates, and the many individuals whose lives she touched described her as a “graceful force,” a healer, and a fierce, compassionate advocate. Her humor, warmth, and relentless dedication to justice were echoed again and again in eulogies and memorials.

“Julia meant a great deal to me, our Asian-Pacific Islander and LGBTQ+ communities, and countless others,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “She led with kindness and conviction, and she never stopped working to create a more inclusive and welcoming San Diego. Naming this street in her honor ensures that her legacy — and the hope she inspired — will continue to guide us.”

“She embodied service, compassion and pride,’ said Alex Villanueva, Executive Director of the Pacific Arts Movement.

Julia’s legacy lives not only in the policies she influenced or the awards she received, but in the everyday lives she shaped — the people she comforted, the barriers she broke, and the communities she helped bind together. For trans San Diegans, especially trans women of color, she made representation real. For AAPI families and newcomers, she created spaces rooted in cultural pride and belonging. For the broader city, her life stands as a testament to leading with humility, courage, and heart.

The unveiling of “Julia Legaspi Way” ensures her name will guide residents and visitors for generations. But more than a street sign, it symbolizes a path she paved — one of compassion, justice, resilience, and inclusion.

“Julia Legaspi was a dear friend to me and to so many in our city, and from her beloved salon to her public advocacy for marginalized people, her work was an inspiration to our community,” said Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee. ”Julia fought not only for her own recognition – but for the recognition of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, LGBTQ+ community, and so many more. As the representative for Mira Mesa, it was an honor to spearhead this effort to recognize her trailblazing legacy with this honorary street naming.”

As San Diego honors her with a permanent place on its map, the community also honors her mission. Julia built a blueprint for a more loving and equitable world. Now it falls to all of us to continue that work — to walk Julia Legaspi Way with pride, to act with her courage, and to live with her compassion.

“Julia was an unstoppable force for good here in San Diego,” said Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego), Chair of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus. “Her fierce advocacy for the LGBTQ+, AAPI, and all communities of color had no limit. As the first transgender San Diegan appointed to public office, Julia paved the way for a future in which more transgender community members could lead without fear of discrimination for who they are. I was proud to work alongside Julia in her many fights against intolerance, and I am overjoyed to see her legacy immortalized in our community.”

Julia Legaspi was a beacon of strength and grace—an immigrant, a trans icon, and a community builder whose courage made San Diego more just and caring. Naming a street in her honor is more than a tribute: it is a promise that her spirit of inclusion, resilience, and love will guide us for generations.”

San Diego Commissioner, Nicole Murray-Ramirez also addressed the crowd, “It was indeed Empress Julia who brought LGBTQ Filipinos into our community. She became the bridge builder for both communities.” He asked everyone to join him in a final, resounding ovation and round of applause in her honor, echoing across the neighborhood.

Noel Legaspi, Julia’s brother said “Jhigs is champion without division. Never once she hesitated to extend her helping hand to people in need.”

After the speeches, the community walked together to the nearby intersection of Penticton Way and Crater Way in Mira Mesa, where the new street sign was unveiled. Activist, Philanthropist, and Bartender, Big Mike offered his heartfelt tribute: “Julia Legaspi was a beacon of strength and grace—an immigrant, a trans icon, and a community builder whose courage made San Diego more just, loving, and caring.” He was joined by LGBTQ San Diego County News, Publisher Eddie Reynoso who added: Julia’s light will never fade. Her courage, her compassion, and her tireless advocacy continue to inspire all of us. Today we celebrate not just a street name, but the remarkable life of a woman who changed our city forever.”

By: Alejandro Cruz.

Alejandro is an intern and writer for LGBTQ San Diego County News. To reach Alejandro, publisher Eddie Reynoso, or any of our writers, please email [email protected]. Emails will be forwarded to appropriate staff.