Outstanding solos, creative dancers and scenes, the annual “Jingle” concert by the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus began this holiday season by donning their best gay apparel with perfection. And this year, even with the spectacular additions, it was all about the supreme vocals of the chorus as a whole. Joining voices, they weaved a beautiful tapestry of traditional, cultural and classical holiday joy. In sync, harmonies ruled the evening, revealing the chorus’ preciseness in musicality from song to song, taking the audience on a journey of emotions through a path of joy, laughter, amazement and tears. Annie Lennox’s “See Amid the Winter’s Snow” elevated the crowd with its remarkable arrangement and choral harmonies.

“Bashana HaBa’ah,” a contemporary Hebrew classic was a breathtaking experience in choral composition and portrays the Jewish people that continuously strive to dream of a world of peace, as they look for peace to rule in the upcoming year. The chorus mastered this difficult piece with care and splendor. Equally exquisite was the performance of “Betelehemu” a Nigerian carol of the birth of Christ and the holiness of the town of Bethlehem. Culture in music go hand in hand, and in these cases, the chorus transported us around the world with a glorious grace, giving these classical masterworks a home in our hearts. “Ava Maria” stole my heart away with its gorgeous arrangement. These classics can only be mastered by the best, and the Gay Men’s Chorus once again showed us that there is nothing that is too challenging for them to take on in unison.

With the history of the chorus, it has thrived since 1985 before merging both choruses in 2009. This being said, it lived and served through the AIDS epidemic and throughout the years always a moment in music to remember those that we have lost in the community and the chorus. This year, the chorus’ performance of “Angel Down” by Lady Gaga and bringing back last year’s “Silent Night” in sign language transitioning into “Peace, Peace” was a moving moment of reflection. In its simplicity, both of these arrangements captured not only what the members of the chorus have lost in its members but were relatable to anyone who has been through the pain of loss. The chorus brought the joy of these lives clear and present with dignity, solemnity and elegance.

Taking on the standard holiday music, the classical arrangements, and the sincere melodies, the one thing that “Jingle” always provides us is pure undiluted joy with its whimsical versions of our favorite holiday music with some special twists for those of us who really have a gay ole time during the holidays. “Aluminum Christmas Tree,” “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” and “Coming Out at Christmas” brought smiles and laughter throughout the house, reminding us that it is a time to celebrate who we are as a community.