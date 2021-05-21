COVID-19 shut down a lot of businesses this past year. Therefore, it was nice to see SIR & SON come back to life with a Grand Re-Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at its new location in the AXIS building located at 1475 University Ave., directly across the street from the Pride Flag on Normal Street. Designer and co-owners Richard Romano and his partner Rick Lechuga have created a concept for men who like to dress and look good but also have a playful side. SIR & SON is a private label company — they design clothes, jewelry, accents, shoes and art work. They are continuously creating new forward fashions and introducing great artists. They love our community and want to embrace it as they make Hillcrest their new home. We hope you’ll drop by and welcome them to the neighborhood. You’re sure to find something that screams your name!