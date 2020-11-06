INNdulge, the leading gay men’s clothing optional resort in Palm Springs, celebrated 25 years last month! The luxury inn with its epic mountain views first opened on October 20, 1995 by founders John Williams and Jean-Guy Lachance. Previously, half the property had been a motor lodge, built in 1958, and the other half was a pair of triplexes built in 1972.

Jon Jackson and his partner purchased INNdulge ten years ago. Since then, they have made significant improvements to the property, including refurnishing the entire property with all new furniture, linens, fixtures and bathrooms. They also added the large modern figure sculptures by artist Mavis McClure that line the walkways of the immaculately landscaped courtyard.

The one fixture that still remains from when the property was a motor lodge is the inn’s magnificent kidney-shaped pool, now the centerpiece of the courtyard. Jackson and his partner resurfaced the pool last year and this spring, during the COVID lockdown, they re-poured its concrete decking.

Next to the pool is a 24-hour, 10-man keyhole whirlpool spa that was founded in 1995.

“The courtyard at INNdulge is meant to foster friendships among guests,” Jackson explains. It has played host to significant events including weddings, birthdays, reunions and more. “There is nothing more fun than a spontaneous midnight pool party,” he says, noting how it is a frequent occurrence, especially during the summer months.

In their ten years as stewards of the hotel, Jackson and his partner have learned that hospitality is about offering people memories and a connection. “It is simply incredible to us the number of our guests who remain life-long friends with other guests from around the world. Also, the many guests that have ended up moving to Palm Springs!”

Since the 1920s, Palm Springs has been the desert playground for gay men. 50s-era stars like Rock Hudson and Tab Hunter made the town their second home because it allowed them to escape the hustle and bustle of Hollywood and enjoy sexual freedom without fear of being outed. It is that same sexual freedom that continues to be a popular draw for gay travelers today.

With its nearly 50% gay population, gay mayor and entirely gay city council, Palm Springs is the perfect destination for a gay traveler.

The vintage resort town is renowned for its midcentury-modern architecture that is more refined than Vegas, yet more reposeful than Los Angeles. Because of its low-density population and outdoor lifestyle, it has also been called one of the safest places to be during the pandemic.

There’s plenty to do, from the springs to the golf courses and spas. Palm Springs is a hiker’s paradise with numerous hidden trails along the Coachella Valley and the shopping cannot be beat, with major retailers in Downtown Palm Springs and on El Paseo Drive in Palm Desert.

“We have a lot to be thankful for as we celebrate our 25th year in operation,” says Jackson. “The pandemic has taught us that it takes a village to get through tough times and we take our hats off to our employees, neighbors, fellow business community including the local restaurants, hairstylists, bar owners and more… and of course, our guests.

“Our regular guests have been incredibly supportive, not just of us as owners, but of Inndulge, as a place full of memories and magic.”

Jackson acknowledges that he counts himself among the fortunate. Resorts that feature outdoor entrances to guest rooms, as Inndulge does, have been deemed among the safest ways to travel, which has helped business. “We look forward to 25 more years.”

