In the Dollhouse with Lina, the rollicking YouTube show hosted by the spirited House Music DJ diva Lina Bradford, is back for its third season! In the show, Lina’s quick wit (known as “Linish”…yes, she has her own language) and infectious smile take center stage as she discusses pop culture with her celebrity friends.

In the first two seasons, her Magic 8 Ball transported Whoopi Goldberg, Carson Kressley, Candis Cayne, Dominique Jackson and more into the dollhouse. Season Three is introducing a transformed Magic 8 Ball, now called Balliquia (Lina’s cohost and cohort in crime!), and welcomes to each episode a pair of fashion maven guests from RuPaul’s Drag Race, America’s Next Top Model and legends of nightlife. In the Dollhouse with Lina is shot in Lina Bradford’s dressing room and includes games like “cootie catcher”.

“In season one, I was figuring it out,” reflects Lina Bradford from The Dollhouse studios in Los Angeles. “Season 2 was way more me. And this season is all the way Lina amplified like the true essence of all that is Linishhhh.”

Fans are drawn to host Lina Bradford because of the optimistic essence she projects. They also appreciate that her show offers all a rare chance to revert back to a childhood when shaking the Magic 8 Ball, embracing imagination and playing with dolls was acceptable and encouraged. “My show brings us back to our carefree days… if only for ten or fifteen minutes.”

In season three, Lina doubles the fun with two guests on each show, one virtual and one in-studio. As always, Lina presents a side of her guests that fans don’t normally see. “I love showcasing my guests’ love and light,” she explains, adding that fans will be especially surprised by her interview with Amanda Lepore. “Everyone knows her for the visual goddess that she is but I’m really excited for people to hear how fun and hilarious Amanda truly is.”

Lina Bradford grew up as an only child in New York City, across the street from Carnegie Hall. Without siblings, she would spend most of her days alone with only her wild imagination to keep her company. “I would put my Barbies in the craziest scenarios,” she remembers. “Whether they were fighting crime, sailing the French Riviera, or running high powered executive meetings in the boardroom, they always did it with glamour and style.”

Lina’s career in entertainment began early. She modeled and studied dance for ten and a half years, performing modern ballet, tap and jazz in several companies throughout New York. The moves she learned would become part of her signature style when, twenty-seven years ago, she left the dance stage for the dance floor, spinning records all over New York and Europe, including her legendary ten-year residency on Fire Island.

Lina Bradford is a trans woman but she does not define herself by it. Raised by Aries women who taught her to be confident in the skin that she’s in, Lina proudly proclaims that she has never done labels. She’s only worn them.

