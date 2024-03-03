Curtain Call

By: Chris Barone

I knew when I moved to San Diego from New York 20-plus years ago, that one of the main things I would miss was my access to Broadway. I wish I’d known then that it wouldn’t be an issue.

I now realize how fortunate I am to be able to travel New York City (NYC) a few times a year to check out what’s on the boards, but I also see how lucky I am to have such incredible theater right here in my own San Diego backyard. A recent visit to the La Jolla Playhouse proved my point.

Redwood, a brand new musical, is now playing at the La Jolla Playhouse through Sunday, March 31.

This original work is both written and directed by Tina Landau with music by Kate Diaz. Set in the iconic forest of Northern California and featuring only five actors, Redwood is a prime example of why a show doesn’t need bells, whistles and a chorus line of dancing boys (which I certainly don’t mind) to work. Sometimes, less is more, and that is part of why this terrific production succeeds.

Redwood tells the story of Jesse Meyers, portrayed by Tony winner Idina Menzel (who was also involved with the conception of the production) and her journey of grief, self discovery, forgiveness and healing.

After struggling with a life-shattering loss, one day Jesse gets in her car and drives away from her overwhelming life in NYC; leaving her partner, Mel (De’Adre Aziza), and everything behind, in search of something she doesn’t even know she is looking for.

Along the road, she meets several random characters (each played by Zachary Noah Piser), all of whom remind her of what she is running from. Her journey ends up in the redwood forest of Eureka, California, where she meets Finn (Michael Park) and Becca (N’keki Obi-Melekwe). This is where Jesse’s journey of self-discovery begins and eventually leads her back to life.

(l to r) N’Keki Obi-Melekwe and Idina Menzel in La Jolla Playhouse’s production of “Redwood”

As a long-time lover and fan of the powerhouse known as Idina Menzel, I knew I wouldn’t be disappointed. And I wasn’t. From the moment she first walks on stage, Menzel never leaves until the final light slowly dims on her.

With a performance that conveys the depths of grief that is eventually balanced with healing, I was completely committed to Menzel’s Jesse and her journey. The music is perfectly tailored to her voice. When she hits those big notes, which are part of why she is accurately branded as one of the “Queens of Musical Theatre,” she knocks them out of the park.

After following her career for over two decades, I could see glimpses of many of the other characters she’s played over the years in her performance; however, I never lost sight of the character that was on stage in front of me.

While Redwood is absolutely a star vehicle for Menzel, it also features a strong supporting cast of actors. I just wish that as an audience, we got to know them more. If there was a second act, these characters would surely be more fleshed out; however, in a one-act production that runs 1 hour and 50 minutes without an intermission, we really only get a glimpse of them and who they are. As veterans of the Broadway stage, each of the supporting actors all bring their characters to life with ease.

(l to r) Zachary Noah Piser Idina Menzel on set of “Redwood” (Photos courtesy La Jolla Playhouse)

Michael Park – who will always be Jack Snyder from “As the World Turns” and an original cast member of Dear Evan Hansen in my mind – was charismatic, with an almost paternal quality in his role of Finn, who gives Jesse her opportunity in the forest.

Park’s rendition of the song, “A Little Bit Wild,” was entertaining, accompanied by his “Dad” moves.

N’Keki Obi-Melekwe, who blew me away as Tina Turner on Broadway a couple of seasons ago, plays the role of Becca with a sense of dry humor and a very “by the book” attitude. If you see the show, take note of what she explains about having to buy a helmet as a black woman; she’s 100% right! She also has a great song called “Little Redwood.”

While De’Adre Aziza’s Mel was played with a genuine sense of love and concern for Jesse, it seemed her character was only necessary to drive the story. I kept wanting more for her to do, other than wait for Jesse to be ready to return back to their life together.

On a side-note, when she and Menzel were singing together, for a fleeting moment, I couldn’t help but think I was having a flashback to watching Maureen and Joanne in RENT.

Zachary Noah Piser, who plays a mix of characters, only pops in and out of the story, but his big number, “Still,” near the end of the show, is worth the wait. I’m a self-admitted crybaby at the theater, but judging by the sniffles all around me, I wasn’t the only one moved to tears.

I would be remiss to not acknowledge the sixth and only non-human cast member of the company, “Stella,” the tree.

Another aspect that makes this production work is the tech. As we walked into the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theater, I noticed that the entire space was a blank, white slate, including a completely empty stage, which immediately piqued my curiosity. Bravo to media designer, Hana S. Kim, and lighting designer, Scott Zielinski, for transforming and providing the immersive feeling of sitting in the middle of the redwoods. I was completely blown away. At the talkback after the show, it was mentioned that there are 20 projectors to provide the visuals that fill the space of the theater. Honestly, it was just like being on a ride at Disneyland.

I’m curious to see if this one will find its way to NYC and how the intimacy of it will be replicated in one of the larger, Broadway houses. It definitely has the substance and the star power already on its side to make the transition. One thing I will say is that if it makes it to the Great White Way, I will absolutely be buying my ticket. It’s great to see original pieces being produced in this day and age, where so many of the new works are just “jukebox” musicals; it’s even better when we are treated to one as beautiful as this.

If you are able to find a ticket to Redwood before it closes, don’t hesitate to buy it. Single tickets are being released here and there for the sold out run that ends on Sunday, March 31. La Jolla Playhouse is located 2910 La Jolla Village Dr. For tickets and more info, visit bit.ly/3ThfzVW.

