International Bear Convergence (IBC) is the premier winter event for Bears in Palm Springs, California, welcoming thousands of frisky, bears, muscle bears, cubs, chasers, chubs, admirers & their fans to have the time of their lives!

The four-day event comes to life with DJs, live entertainment and thousands of bears from around the globe.

IBC 2020 was hugely successful and one of the last big events before the pandemic. With COVID 19 restrictions easing up and more people getting vaccinated, we expect record-breaking attendance in 2022.

During the day kick back and enjoy pool parties with music provided by world renown DJ’s at the fabulous Hotel ZOSO pool, our host hotel. With multiple bars, cabanas, outdoor lounge areas and sun deck area overlooking the action at the pool. You’re destined to have a fantastic day. After the sun goes down, evenings will heat up with high-energy dance parties & comedy show. Or you can find Mr. Right or Mr. Right Now, at our speed dating event on Friday night, get a relaxing massage at the IBC Massage Spa or shop in our vendor mall. And don’t forget our infamous Hungry Bear Drag Brunch on Sunday.

IBC’s pool parties & dance events are legendary and have highlighted several top DJs from California and around the globe including: DJ Tony Moran, DJ Stefan Schell, DJ Matt Consola & DJ Matt Moody to name a few. And past live performances by Martha Wash, Kristine W, Inaya Day & Ultra Nate. This year we have two nights of performances. Friday night the incomparable Debby Holiday and on Saturday night we mark the return of the incredible Kristine W.

COVID 19 & IBC 2022

International Bear Convergence is closely monitoring global developments regarding the Covid-19 coronavirus, and we are fully focused on protecting the health and safety of our guests and team. A proof of vaccination rule will be strictly enforced for all participants of the event. As we draw closer to February, we’ll be constantly monitoring key information sources from trusted government agencies and follow prescribed guidelines to ensure the safety of our attendees. In addition, we are working with the county of Riverside to establish a testing site at the hotel.

Our host hotel will have stringent measures in place to limit their guests’ exposure to viruses. At this point, they’re taking heightened safety precautions that will remain in place and will be reviewed daily for revision as conditions warrant. These include implementing hygiene protocols of all guests, and itinerary modifications.

We’ll work diligently to provide our booked guests with advance notice of itinerary changes if and when they occur. We ask that you continue to stay up to date with all of your areas COVID protocols as a way to properly stay informed.

So, don’t miss out on what promises to be one heck of a party. Get your passes and make your room reservations today at www.ibc-ps.com