The days are getting hotter and with COVID-related restrictions gradually being lifted, Hillcrest is buzzing with people coming out from pandemic hibernation. As we’re once again walking the streets and enjoying a safe social life, nothing sounds better than a cool, refreshing treat and that can be found at Sweet Rabbit.

The father-and-sons-owned shop opened its doors back in March and with generations of ice cream-making history in Mexico, Ramon, Ramiro and Antonio Chavez are hoping to bring a refreshing and unique treat to Hillcrest for our enjoyment any day of the week.

They offer delicious traditional flavors like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry in both ice cream by the scoop and in an ice pop, made with fresh ingredients right there at the shop. Non-dairy treats are also on hand with traditional Mexican flavors like guanabana (soursop), mango, guava, tamarindo and lime with cucumber. They’ve also got some very fun specialties like cajeta (burnt sugar caramel), Nutella and banana, coconut, chocolate and marzipan. Who doesn’t love marzipan? Just saying “marzipan” makes me happy…MARZIPAN! And that’s just the start, besides their selection of milkshakes, smoothies and refreshing fruit waters, they also have you covered if you need something more substantial in the form of a sandwich or torta, made to order.

Trust me, it’s going to be hard to leave the shop without wanting to take one of each item. I forgot to mention the chamango (a mango smoothie with a sweet and sour chamoy sauce that has a kick — I suddenly wanted to add some tequila and lay by the pool). Another adult beverage idea is take a large order of tamarindo or mango sorbet home to blend up some exotic margaritas.

With a cheerful rabbit mural and a friendly staff, the Sweet Rabbit is definitely a must-stop when you’re out and about on University Avenue. It reminds me of my childhood and who doesn’t like to feel like a kid again with a big smile after selecting your favorite flavor or being adventurous and trying something new and wild?

Ice Cream Sweet Rabbit

401 University Ave. #C, San Diego, CA 92103

SweetRabbitInc.com