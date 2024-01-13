Theater Review | Chris Barone

Editor’s Note: While many of you may already know Chris, we’ve asked him, as our new theater reviewer, to tell our readers a little about himself and his connection to the theater. We are excited to have him on board and hope you enjoy his monthly musings.

My lifelong love of theater actually started from watching the musicals I’d see on television when I was a young kid. Watching “The Wizard of Oz” is one of my earliest childhood memories. I’d wait all year long for the annual showing on TV. I remember that we’d always order pizza, make popcorn and I’d have friends sleep over. We would create a whole event out of watching it. That night was always a big deal at my house.

As I got older, I discovered more and more movie musicals that I adored – “Grease,” “Victor Victoria,” “Xanadu,” “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” (DOLLY!), “The Sound of Music” and “Annie” (especially Carol Burnett’s Miss Hannigan!) – were some of my favorites. This was back in the day when you weren’t able to watch movies whenever you want, like we can today. Every week, I’d obsessively scour the TV Guide to see if any of my favorite movies were going to be on. You can only imagine my excitement when we got our first VCR!

I knew I wanted to perform like the people I saw in the movies and couldn’t wait to be onstage. I was so excited to get to 6th grade so I could be involved with the school district’s theater program. I remember being so disappointed when they did “Grease” the year before I was able to try out, but that made me more determined. I came from a small town but the drama club was a big deal and I needed to be a part of it.

When I was finally able, the first show I was ever in was “The Wiz,” all the way back in 1983. I was 11 years old and played Mouse #2 – on roller-skates! I had exactly one line: “Yeah, that’s what they all say!”

I’ll never forget that experience for as long as I live.

I remained active in The Troupe, our drama club, through the entire time I was in school. I think I was onstage for over 20 productions over those years.

Growing up, we had an amazing theater (Proctor’s Theater in Schenectady, New York) about 20 minutes away from where I lived, so I saw lots of touring companies when they would come to town. Every single time, my Mom would either take me or give me money for a ticket; she has always supported my love of theater. It wouldn’t be until Sept. 10, 1988, the day after my 17th birthday, that I would go to Broadway for the very first time.

My first show in NYC on the “gay white way” was the original production of “Les Misérables.” I guess I can say that I lost my Broadway cherry to Jean Valjean. For months, I would listen to my cassette tape of “Les Mis” when I went to bed, dreaming of the day I would finally get to see the show. My brother still jokes that he can sing every word to “Les Mis” because he heard it every single night. That day changed my life and will forever live in my mind.

I was able to get involved in theater again while I was in college with a theatrical internship in the district where I had actually attended school. That opportunity eventually led to a paid position as co-director of the district’s theater program, which I did for close to 10 years before moving to San Diego. During that time, I was also the co-founder and director/actor with Dramaworks, a summer theater program for children. This was where I got to play my all time favorite role – Snoopy in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown!” Those were some very memorable years and work I am still proud of today.

I also had a full circle moment that’s a great memory. Through a friend I had met through work, I was given an amazing opportunity to work backstage at Proctor’s Theater, the same place where I’d been going to for years and seen countless shows. When the touring companies would come to town, I’d go and work with the wardrobe department for the week or so of the run. I got a chance to work behind the scenes and it was highly enjoyable. Those were experiences that I loved and boy, could I tell you some backstage stories!

In addition to enjoying our local theater scene here in San Diego, I look forward to my annual NYC trips to check out the whole Broadway season.

Since The Tonys are my Super Bowl, I need to be knowledgeable about the happenings on the playing field. As in the same way sports fans collect cards, some of my prized possessions are the boxes I have filled with Playbills from every show I have seen on Broadway over the past 35+ years.

To keep folks going to the theater, I created an event that has been super successful. Over the years, many of you may have joined us for one of our Betty Does Broadway trips, which I created through my workplace, Baja Betty’s. We’ve seen dozens of shows and promoted a love of theater and community. For the past two years, I’ve even taken two large groups to NYC to enjoy a few days of Broadway. I enjoy sharing my experience of the theater with others and hope it makes them feel as good as it does for me.

I have discovered that the theater is my escape. Sitting in a theater is my happy place. I’m at home. I feel like I can turn off the world and be completely present in what’s happening on the stage.

As far as writing for the LGBTQ San Diego County News, I’m not a critic and I won’t pretend to be. I’m an avid, enthusiastic, observer of what is happening on the stage in front of me. Theater is about feeling and all I can do is share what I’m feeling. Whether it’s a local theater production, a road company or Broadway, I’m just a lover of theater. I know what I like and whether you agree with me or not, that’s ok.

Mostly, I invite our readers to support theater in San Diego and the importance of the arts. I will always look for the positive instead of focusing on the negative. I’ve seen several shows that were frowned upon by critics but were productions that I personally loved. I know what I like and I invite you to like what you like. You’ve heard about opinions being like a**holes; everyone has one.

Anyhoo, as the saying goes, “the show must go on.” I hope that you’ll enjoy going on this journey with me. See you at the theater!

–Chris Barone is an avid theater enthusiast and community advocate. You can reach him at [email protected].

I hope you enjoyed reading this article and hope you will also consider supporting our independent news organization. LGBTQ San Diego County News is one of California’s last LGBTQ print newspapers. But we are in danger of going out of print. During times of crisis, celebration, and mourning, crucial information about our community comes from local reporters and writers. LGBTQ San Diego County News needs your help and support in order to continue printing.

Please consider supporting LGBTQ+ San Diego County News. We are one of just five California based LGBTQ+ newspapers that are still in print. Donate. Subscribe. And if you have a business that’s able to, advertise with us. Your support is critical to sustaining the dedicated journalists serving our communities.

Our local LGBTQ+ newspaper helps keep us safer. We keep an eye on city hall, on corruption, and shady business practices. Together we can ensure our local news is covered for years to come.

-Eddie Reynoso, Publisher

