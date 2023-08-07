HOOK-HELD MOVES TO NEW CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

Rebekah Hook-Held, a longtime senior staffer at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, has taken on a new role with the New Children’s Museum downtown, the museum recently announced. At The Center, Hook-Held was the Chief Public Affairs and Civic Engagement Officer, a title she held for nearly a decade.

The New Children’s Museum created a new position for Hook-Held; that of Chief Strategic Advancement Officer, based on her experience helping to develop The Center’s strategic plan while there. In addition, she will be leading the development, membership, and marketing and communications departments, and will serve as a “key thought partner” to the New Children’s Museum’s CEO Elizabeth Yang-Hellewell. She will officially join the team on Aug. 28.

“Rebekah is a passionate community advocate and the ideal person to lead telling the stories of impact at The New Children’s Museum,” said Yang-Hellewell, in a press release. “As we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, we are poised for our next transformative phase of growth and organizational development. Rebekah will play a key role in furthering our mission to spark creativity, exploration and a sense of belonging for all kids and families in our community.”

Hook-Held has become a mother herself in recent years, along with her wife, Shawna, making the move especially pertinent.

“As a parent of two young kids myself, I understand the transformative impact The New Children’s Museum has had on generations of San Diego youth,” Hook-Held said in the release. “I am excited to work with this incredible team to shape and share the Museum’s stories, including the world-class art installations, creative and educational programming, and accessibility opportunities that bring enriching museum experiences to more kids and families, within and beyond our walls.”

For 40 years, The New Children’s Museum has been the perfect collaboration of contemporary art museums, children’s museums, and community resources, which come together to offer art education programs and installations to create a “rich environment to foster creativity” with the children who visit. To learn more, visit thinkplaycreate.org.