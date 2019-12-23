Houston, We Have a Problem

Korie Houston

Happy holigays from me to you! (I’m going to continue to use horrible puns, so turn back now if you can’t handle it). It is my great pleasure for this edition of Houston, We Have A Problem, to talk about the annual MO’s Universe Holiday Party. For all 365 days of the year, a vast majority of the staff at MO’s Universe are here to entertain, serve and treat you like family. Every December, for one day they get to revel in the merriment that is created for their guests every other day of the year. Why am I discussing the holiday party with you today? Well, my dears, for those of you who don’t know me, I’m one of the hosts with the most at Baja Betty’s. This is my second time at the end of the rainbow with MO’s Universe and, as you would expect from such a fabulous establishment, every party thrown is a stellar experience.

This year, as with the past few years, the party was held at Gossip Grill, and organized by the lovely Darcy Carson. The boyfriend and I donned our gay apparel and headed down to the party early for this annual festivity to celebrate the year we’ve had with the framily (friends and family) we’ve nourished. As usual, it was decorated to the nines. Disappointment was dished out immediately upon entry by the losing raffle ticket I pulled, but the open bar made up for it. Holiday music, good food, a photo booth and all of my co-workers? It’s safe to say my night became a blur of excitement, and not just from the alcohol. Staffing the bar were MO’s Universe employees who opted to sling drinks rather than enjoy the party.

As I mentioned before, for 365 days a year these people work tirelessly to ensure that everyone has a fantastic experience when they walk into these spaces. How do we show appreciation for our fellow service industry professionals?

For many of us, bars and restaurants are the settings of vast swaths of our lives. For many others, they also provide their livelihood. Let us remember that service industry employees work hard under some not-so-great circumstances at times. Regulars love to be appreciated, and staff love to feel the same when we see our regulars — someone with a familiar face who keeps coming back because there’s a mutual appreciation there. When they remember your name, that’s even better. At this party, we’re all familiar faces to each other, so naturally when someone decides to work on the one night they have an excuse to just be merry, we continue to treat them and appreciate them for the work they’re doing. A little kindness goes a long way when you’re working in this industry, and the annual holiday party that MO’s Universe throws is just one way we get to appreciate one another.

I’m grateful for the opportunities that have been provided to me through MO’s Universe. As such, the holiday party is a special occasion for me. It’s not that I haven’t also been personally victimized by this party (as I mentioned, it became a slight blur). The true value of it is not counted in the free drinks or buffet plates, or even the chance to laugh with the friends I have made on my hosting adventures (as superb as these things may be). Sometimes, it just feels special to be treated the way our most prized regulars do. On a night where we’re not just the over-the-top staff that you meet at the bars, and are instead just people out having a good time.

So, what’s the takeaway from this? Treat the people who set the atmosphere for your days and nights out like the work they do matters to you as much as it does. As Destiny’s Child says: “Bills, Bills, Bills…” In my case, I tip at an open bar for the company I work for, even if there isn’t a tab to pay, because these people make my nights more enjoyable and are sacrificing their own enjoyment for mine. Tipping isn’t just a social obligation that should be met with a few strokes on the calculator app, but rather a chance to show that you value the hard work that goes into your experience. And for those occasions where you feel that your service has gone downhill and you’re ready to demand the manager’s attention, give us the benefit of the doubt. We’re all trying our best to give everyone the best experience we can, and in these cases there’s usually a crisis intervening that we wish would go away, too.

For you messy queens out there who see these same individuals the other 364 days of the year supplying you with memorable experiences (and even those experiences that you can’t remember), show them some appreciation in whatever ways that you can.

Tips for going out

Bring cash. Drag queens, bartenders and servers will thank you. 20% is the minimum for a reason. Don’t skimp on a good time. If you’re unable to, don’t be ashamed! Money isn’t everything, and appreciation is more than monetary. We have rough days, too. Don’t channel your inner Karen and take it out on us. The holidays are beyond stressful, so when you do join us in our establishments, remember that we’re trying to enjoy some holiday cheer as well.

