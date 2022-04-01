The annual Taste of Hillcrest is back this spring with over 35 fantastic neighborhood restaurants participating, giving foodies a chance to sample some of the best dishes at participating venues. From quaint cafes and French and Italian style bistros to five-star dining delights, this is the most anticipated self-guided culinary walking tour in San Diego! Participants will have the opportunity to sample bites such as Pad Thai, Sashimi, Italian Antipasto, Classic American comfort food, and so much! This culinary journey is sure to cause people’s taste buds to go wild!

Taste of Hillcrest 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, April 9 from 12-4 p.m. The event will take place throughout all of Hillcrest, with participating venues lining the major thoroughfares of the neighborhood. There will be two Will Call locations for participants to pick up their tickets, including outside of Rite Aid at 535 Robinson Avenue, and outside of Rich’s San Diego at 1051 University Avenue.

Taste of Hillcrest benefits the programs and services of the Hillcrest Business Association (HBA). The HBA was established in 1921, making it the oldest business association in San Diego. The HBA represents over 1,300 uptown businesses acting as a liaison between the business community and the city while encouraging economic development for the Hillcrest area through events and promotions. The Business Association also employs private security patrols in the core of our neighborhood, maintains cleanliness on the streets and keeps the Hillcrest Sign shining bright.

As one of the premier events of its type in San Diego, Taste of Hillcrest was established as a community event designed to draw locals and tourists alike to Hillcrest to spotlight the diverse, new, and long-standing culinary options available in the neighborhood. It continues to be a regional event drawing locals and visitors from throughout Southern California. The Hillcrest Business Association produces the event and uses the funds raised for neighborhood beautification projects such as trash pick-up, sidewalk cleaning, landscaping, and flower baskets maintenance.

“Taste of Hillcrest is always an exciting – and delicious – day in the neighborhood! It’s so much fun to see hundreds of guests from all over San Diego and beyond explore and enjoy the neighborhood’s diverse culinary options. Hillcrest is one of the original dining destinations in Uptown San Diego, and has an eclectic mix of iconic restaurants, alongside new, creative dining options that pop up all the time. We look forward to welcoming you to Hillcrest and encourage those interested in attending to buy their tickets early – they will sell out!” Benjamin Nichols, Executive Director, Hillcrest Business Association.

https://www.fabuloushillcrest.com/taste-of-hillcrest