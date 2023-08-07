Erik Martin, of Hillcrest, and the cover of his award-winning children’s book (Courtesy Erik Martin)

HILLCREST RESIDENT WINS FIREBIRD BOOK AWARD

Erik Martin, a longtime Hillcrest resident, recently released a series of middle school children’s paranormal mysteries, all with LGBTQ and BiPOC protagonists. The first book in the series, The Case of the French Fry Phantom, won a Firebird Book Award from Speak Up Talk Radio. It fell under the children’s mystery and diversity categories. The judging panel for the Firebird Book Awards is made up of a diverse group of individuals of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds.

Speak Up Talk Radio offers these awards on a quarterly basis to allow authors the opportunity to promote their work, and they also offer podcasts, radio interviews, digital book production for the authors. Another offering is the chance to be on their BOOMBANGOHMYGOSHWOW podcast where they can collaborate with fellow authors. Speak Up Talk Radio encourages applications from authors of all genres and whether you are self-published or mainstream. To learn more, visit speakuptalkradio.com.