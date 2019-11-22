By Nicole Murray Ramirez

Because of our Councilman Chris Ward and his hard-working staff (especially Brittany Bailey), Hillcrest will finally join other major cities and dedicate a rainbow crosswalk at Normal Street and University Avenue in January of 2020. Councilman Ward and his staff are also hard at work for a future Pride promenade at the same location!

A community Thanksgiving dinner

For 32 years, the Imperial Court de San Diego and the San Diego LGBT Community Center have hosted a community Thanksgiving dinner for seniors, families, people living with AIDS, cancer, the homeless, and anyone wanting to share a meal with your community. This year’s Scott Carlson/Dan Ferbal Thanksgiving Community Dinner will be held on Thanksgiving Day next Thursday, Nov. 28, at The Center and all are invited!

Register to vote!

Every LGBTQ San Diegan can help make history. You can elect the first person of color and gay mayor, Todd Gloria, and the first Latina and lesbian congresswoman, Georgette Gomez. To know them both is to know that they will be a mayor and congresswoman for all people. You can get a voter registration form at The Center or Hillcrest Post Office.

San Diego AIDS Memorial

Many of you have been asking me about the proposed San Diego AIDS Memorial and plans for it are moving along. All the government agencies have given their approval and it will probably begin construction next year and I will keep you posted! Thank you, Mayor Kevin Faulconer.