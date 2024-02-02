The second annual Hillcrest Honors is set to take place on Monday, February 5, 2024, at Uptown Tavern.

Founded by Rick Cervantes and Benny Cartwright in 2022, the Hillcrest Honors aims to uplift the people, businesses, organizations, and events that make Hillcrest such a fabulous neighborhood to live, work and play in. Unlike other local awards events, the Hillcrest Honors are not selected by popular vote, but by a holistic look at nominees who have made an impact over the last year.

A selection committee, led by Cartwright and Cervantes, choose this year’s honorees in early December, and the announcement of the honorees was posted on the @HillcrestSanDiego Instagram account between Dec. 15-31.

While the main event is invite only due to capacity limitations, everyone is welcome to join the official Blue Monday After Party at The Merrow, starting at 9pm.

