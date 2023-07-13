New Policy Prohibits Most Bags

With San Diego Pride approaching, most LGBTQ bars in Hillcrest and neighboring communities will be instituting a uniform policy regarding bags and personal items being brought inside. Rich’s, Flicks, Uptown Tavern, AWOL, The Loft, Number One Fith Avenue, The Rail, Cheers (in University Heights), and all Mo’s Universe locations (Urban Mo’s, Baja Betty’s, Gossip Grill, Hillcrest Brewing Company, insideOUT, and Barrel & Board) will not allow any bags larger than a standard size fanny pack or small clutch. Clear bags will be allowed. All bags will be searched upon entering a venue, with additional random searches upon exiting.

This is one of the first times that the majority of the bars in the area have worked together to have the same policy to ensure safety throughout the neighborhood. In past years, patrons have used large bags to hold stolen items like cell phones, and there is also the possibility of weapons or items that could be used as weapons be hidden in a large bag. Rich’s instituted this policy full-time effective July 1.

Patrons should plan ahead as none of the venues will host a bag/coat check and bar staff will be unable to hold onto any personal items due to the sheer volume of people expected to descend on the neighborhood this weekend. Small and clear bags that are allowed will be thoroughly searched by security before entering any of the venues.

Those attending larger events like the San Diego Pride Festival, Pride of Hillcrest Block Party, or other special events should check with the event organizers for details on their policies regarding bags and prohibited items.

San Diego Pride weekend is July 14-16, 2023 with most of the activity centered around Hillcrest and Balboa Park.