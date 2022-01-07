It’s hard to believe another year has come and gone. As we get older, the years seem to disappear so fast. Thank God for memories, photos, and writers who keep the history of our lives on paper (and digital records). Having the privilege to write a column in the LGBTQ San Diego County News is very exciting for me. It has allowed me to introduce our readers to the interesting individuals who live, work, play, and support our community. I would like to thank our Publisher, Terry Sidie and Associate Publisher, Nicole Murray Ramirez for inviting me to be a part of the creativity of their paper. A huge thank you to our Editor, JP Emerson, and our Creative Director, Cesar A. Reyes for always being there for me to assist with my column and create a beautiful page to feature ‘Big Mike & Friends’. I appreciate when they ask me to write stories about people and events that are happening as well. A big thank you to all the wonderful friends who allow me to feature them and thank you to those of you who read my column and our paper. I am proud and honored to be a part of this publication.

As we begin a new chapter in each of our lives within the new year, I for one am going to try my hardest to be kinder, more helpful, listen better, and continue to stay safe from the COVID-19 pandemic that we continue to deal with. I believe it is going to be with us for quite some time. I will continue to wear my mask to protect and be protected from others. I have listened to the science and have had all three of my shots. I am going to respect my fellow man and do all I can to ensure my safety as well as yours because I love my community and all who I share it with. Please be safe. I look forward to continuing to introduce you to people who bring life and joy to our community. Who knows, maybe it will be you next? Thank you all.