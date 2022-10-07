I hope everyone had a wonderful summer. Let’s have a look at what’s been happening.

According to Tuesday September 20th news from LGBTQ Nation, two senators from Massachusetts, Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren have asked President Biden to remove barriers to accessing testosterone. This would make it easier for Transgender men to get much needed hormone therapy. Trans men and masculine Non-Binary folks take testosterone to achieve the masculinizing of their bodies. The effects of this hormone therapy include facial hair growth, body hair, increased muscle mass and redistribution of fat to a more masculine body shape.

Testosterone is now a Schedule III controlled substance. It was first classified as Schedule III in 1990 due to possible abuse by athletes. The original Controlled Substance Act was passed in 1970 and testosterone was not on that list. This hormone is a medically necessary hormone for Trans men and masculine leaning Non-Binary people. It allows them to feel less dysphoric about their bodies, and for those who have undergone hysterectomies and oophorectomies it is a replacement hormone to stay healthy.

Without this treatment it leaves folks open to discrimination, harassment and mistreatment by members of our society. For me it was a lifesaver to allow me to have a body that matched my gender identity after years of debilitating dysphoria.

The Senators want the drug to instead be added to Schedule V which has less restrictions and would make it much more accessible to the Trans community. As we now know those in the medical community who treat Trans men and Non-Binary people have fully endorsed this gender affirming treatment. Estrogen used to treat Trans women and Non-Binary feminine feeling folks is easily obtainable with no restrictions.

This would be an amazing forward action for those who need it and those living in less informed areas of our country to access the care they need. President Biden and his administration have made a huge commitment to making the lives of all Trans people better. Let’s hope this gets done. I will keep you informed.

Save the Date: On November 20th the Trans community will hold our annual Transgender Day of Remembrance. This day is held to remember and honor those who were murdered simply for being Transgender. The majority of those murdered are Trans Women of Color. The number of violent acts, discrimination, and harassment are disproportionately high for our beautiful Women of Color. Often the one responsible is known to the victim but some lives are simply ended by strangers for no reason other than hate.

So far this year 27 members of our community have died from this violence. Last year we lost a total of 57 amazing souls. These are the ones we know about. There is no way to track deaths from hate when they go unreported as a hate crime, and do not get any notice in local papers. Often these people are dead-named by the press and often to their own families. This is all so tragic and senseless. How do we fight hate?

In California we have a law AB1577called the Respect after Death Act which passed and was signed into law by then Governor Jerry Brown in September 2014. This law brings much needed guidance when filling out a person’s death certificate, to ensure that their authentic gender identity is respected. The person signing the death certificate must conform to the proven gender identity presented to them, such as driver’s license, an updated birth certificate, evidence of gender affirming surgeries. So at least here in California, our identities are protected even in death.

Every Tuesday night at the Dojo Café in City Heights the community gathers to meet new folks and see old friends. Often there is entertainment, music, or a guest speaker. The weekly event is sponsored by the Transgender Wellness Center and goes from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Free coffee drinks are provided by the wonderful folks from the Dojo Café. Don’t forget to leave a tip and say thank you. Food is donated by various organizations. So, a big thank you to all of them as well. The address is 4350 El Cajon Blvd. It’s on the corner of 44th St and El Cajon Blvd. Hope to see you all there!

Online support meetings are still ongoing through the LGBT Center. Ages 18 and up.

On Monday nights from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm is the Trans and Non-Binary Coming out Group. Folks get to meet new friends and get support around the entire coming out process. This is a peer support group facilitated by two therapists from the Center. This is a great way to learn about yourself, the coming out process, medical transition, insurance, and many other topics. Group members are wonderfully supportive of each other.

Tuesday Night is the Aromantic and Asexual Discussion Group which meets at 7:00 pm. This discussion group is for those whose sexual orientation is asexual or Aromantic or both. Come and meet other likeminded folks for support and information. Those questioning are also welcome.

Wednesday Night is the Trans Masculine & Non-Binary Group which meets at 7:00 pm till 8:30 pm. This group is for those who identify as male, or somewhere on the masculine spectrum and is a great group for meeting new friends, education around masculine transitioning and especially some great peer support.

The Femmily is an ongoing support group for Trans Women and Trans Fem people. It meets virtually and in-person on specific days of the month. Another great group for all those who identify on the fem spectrum.

Saturday Trans & Non-Binary Discussion Group meets every from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm. This is a general peer led support and discussion group around Transgender topics. All those who identify as Trans and Non-Binary are welcome. Join us for lively discussions and education and information.

If you wish to attend any of these groups, please contact Achi Vasquez at the LGBT Center. Her email address is trans@thecentersd.org.

You can also visit the Center’s website:

https://thecentersd.org/transgender-services-project-trans/

Have a cool and safe October everyone!