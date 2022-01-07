A new year has finally arrived and with every new year comes so much excitement as we let go of the year before and plan for the next one to be radically different! PUMP your brakes… let’s recap a little of 2021!

2021 was a crazy year full of many unknowns. Covid is STILL here… cases went from good to bad in an instant. Fear grew and lessened with different variants, holidays, and travel. Things started to get “normal” and then we saw a spike. We would have never imagined that the whole world would be living through such a huge pandemic. I hope that all of you remain healthy and that you take care of one another and stop the spread. Be cautious but continue living life. Take care of one another and please get tested if you have any symptoms.

I want to take this moment and remember all of those we lost during the pandemic. May their souls be resting in paradise and our hearts goes out to their loved ones. We lost some icons this year such as: Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, Musician Bunny Wailer, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Mexican Singer Vicente Fernandez, Secretary of Defense Colin Powell and of course the shocking death of beloved actress, Betty White at 99 years old. We lost so many great leaders, actors, musicians and heroes. May their souls rest in peace.

On a much brighter note, Todd Gloria completed his first year as San Diego’s first Native American and Filipino-American openly gay Mayor. He has been busy making things happen for our city such as addressing homelessness, keeping residents in their homes during Covid, building more housing, and investing in infrastructure to name a few. You can read more about what he has been able to accomplish in our exposé. Visit us online at https://lgbtqsd.news/

Let’s move forward and make a difference in 2022. The pandemic is still here, and small businesses have been suffering from it. Let’s do our part and help keep their doors open. Hit up your favorite eatery in the “gayborhood” and your favorite shops. Show them that we are there to support their dream and allow them to stay in our beautiful community. If you are looking for some yummy places check out La Vencidad, Pho on 5th, Tavola Nostra, insideOUT, Bronx Pizza, and Liv to name a few.

With this being a new year I encourage you to make an appointment at AHF San Diego and go get tested. There is nothing like knowing your status, taking care of your body and your sexual partners. Know your status, spread love, and be healthy. The process is very easy, and effortless. Appointments are not needed and they are quick with the whole process. You should never be in the dark and not know your status. Learn about Prep and see how you can get on it or start an anti-viral medication if it is needed. Having HIV is no longer a death sentence. Medicine has come such a long way and we need to take full advantage of it.

During the last week of 2021 I was contacted by my High School GSA (Gay Straight Alliance) advisor to see if I would be willing to do a zoom meeting with the members so that they could ask questions on how its like being LGBT and working in a corporate setting, how I came out, and what it’s like being a Gay man in today’s society. I have thought long and deep whether to mention that I am a Gay man living with HIV. As I have mentioned before, I don’t feel the need for it to be the first topic of a conversation and it doesn’t define me. However, I think it will be important to let them know that this is a possibility and that there is nothing like taking care of yourself either by having protected sex, being on Prep, and educating yourself. I think that our youth will learn from the generations prior and hopefully use today’s medicine to stay healthy. It’s up to us to educate others and show them that even being HIV POZ there is hope that we can still live a healthy, active life, and can still be able to find love. There is no need to hide, we need to live life and not let anything stop us. I of course need to ask my advisor if this will be a topic that can be discussed but I think it’s time to educate those newer generations. I will keep you posted and let you know how it goes and what they are curious about knowing.

We always set resolutions for the new year and this year I made my list. One of my resolutions is to grow in my career. As 2022 moves forward I have found an awesome opportunity within my company that I know I would thrive in. I have inquired, I feel like it’s the perfect time to grow and move on up to a director position. I know that it will be challenging and tedious but I am ready for a challenge. I feel like I am stagnant in my current position and there isn’t much room left for growth. I am ready to take a new role. Never let these opportunities slip by you. I welcome you to challenge yourself and take that step of growth. You will be surprised how this change is just the one you needed. Take 2022 by the horns and ride the bull.

Another one of my resolutions is to be open to love and see what the universe provides. For the last few months, I have been getting to know this wonderful guy and I am super excited to see where it goes. I was not expecting to be so excited to get to know someone and truly doing it in a slow and healthy way. We are off to a small getaway in a few days and I couldn’t be more excited to share some amazing quality time, exploring, talking, and just learning about one another. I will keep you posted on how it goes.

Set some time aside for yourself, pour yourself a glass of wine or make yourself a Margarita and write down some goals you would like to achieve this new year; really dig deep. I know you know that the universe will provide you the right blessings when you need them and when you allow yourself to let go of the fear. Let’s make 2022 our year and let’s have fun doing it.

Wishing you the best this New Year. Stay blessed my friends.

You are Worthy of love.

Michael