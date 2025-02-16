By: LGBTQ San Diego County News Staff

SAN DIEGO — The long-anticipated Normal St. Promenade will officially break ground on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. in Pride Plaza, marking a major milestone for the Hillcrest community.

The $26.8 million project, described by city and community leaders as “transformative,” has been nearly a decade in the making. Once complete, the promenade will feature bike lanes, greenery, benches, a playground, and a small café inside a restored historic trolley car. It will also serve as the permanent home for the Hillcrest Farmers Market and San Diego Pride Festival, as well as other community events throughout the year.

The project will be built by expanding Pride Plaza—the area surrounding the flagpole on Normal Street—while reducing the four-lane road to two. Despite temporary closures and expected traffic congestion, the completed corridor will include 13 additional designated parking spaces. The bulk of funding comes from city revenue generated by parking meters, developer fees, and bicycle-related funds from the San Diego Association of Governments. The Hillcrest Business Association is also soliciting donations for furnishings and maintenance, including a donor paver program.

The groundbreaking ceremony will include remarks from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, State Assemblymember Chris Ward, and State Senate President pro Tem Emerita Toni Atkins. They will be joined by City Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez, Honorary Mayor of Hillcrest, and Ben Nicholls, executive director of the Hillcrest Business Association.

As part of the celebration, the first 12 Hillcrest Heroes banners will be unveiled, honoring activists and leaders who have shaped the neighborhood and city. Among those recognized are Harvey Milk, Chris Shaw, Sandra Ramirez, Norman Braxton, Bob Lehman, Toni Atkins, Lt. Dan Meyer, Cheli Mohamed, Dr. Delores Jacobs, Ryan Bedrosian, Carolina Alcoser Ramos, and Lou & Carol Arko.

DJ Kswift will provide music throughout the event. Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to Hillcrest Brewing Company for a champagne toast, complimentary bites, and happy hour specials in honor of the groundbreaking.

Despite construction-related closures, the Hillcrest Business Association reassures residents that key events will continue throughout the year, with free after-hours parking still available at the Hillcrest DMV.

This historic moment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Hillcrest, as the Normal St. Promenade moves from vision to reality. To purchase a paver visit: www.hillcrestbia.org/paver-donor-program.