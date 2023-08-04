Come out to see a combination of queer cinema and drag at an event that celebrates the Bear community this weekend, when Gossip Grill hosts “Fishnets and Film,” on Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 6 pm, with a red carpet at 5 pm.

Created in 2021 by Robby Kendall who wanted to screen his first effort at filmmaking (a dark comedy about drag queens) and as a way to celebrate queer performance art and queer cinema, it has evolved into a film festival of its own. Kendall’s alter ego is Sweet Nothing, and she will emcee the event on Aug. 5.

There will be a “bear-themed” program featuring Tom Goss, who will rub elbows with VIP guests before the show at a pre-show mixer. Goss’s bear-inspired film, “Reshaping Beauty” will screen, as well as a lesbian feature film to be determined, but local stand-up artist Cassidy Stains will keep attendees in stitches before the screening.

The films will be followed by a live Q&A period, hosted by the founder of the Film Consortium, Jodi Cilley.

Kendall is excited to have Tom, Cassidy and Jodi with him in San Diego. Fishnets and Film has events and recurring events all over Northern California.

For more information, contact Robby Kendall at [email protected].