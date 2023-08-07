GLBT Vote 2024 announced its endorsement for for the 4th District County Board of Supervisors seat as well as a slate of “early endorsements” for 2024 elections.

GLBT Vote San Diego was founded three decades ago by the late businessman John McCusker and City Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez. Ramirez serves as the National Chair of GLBT Vote U.S.A., and organization with volunteers in over 60 cities across the United States.

GLBT Vote San Diego has endorsed Marine veteran Janessa Goldbeck for the 4th District County Board of Supervisors. This seat opened after Nathan Fletcher stepped down as Supervisor.

GLBT Vote San Diego has not yet taken a position in the 3rd District County Board of Supervisors race between incumbent Terra Lawson-Remer and former Mayor Kevin Faulconer saying both candidates have solid GLBTQ equality records.

Among early endorsements GLBT Vote has made for next year’s election: Mayor Todd Gloria, Brian Maienschein for City Attorney, Joseph Rocha for State Assembly, Nora Vargas for Supervisor, and Lauren Cazares for La Mesa City Council. GLBT Vote has endorsed all the incumbents for San Diego City Council.

GLBT Vote’s membership is made up of business leaders and activists. For further information: P.O. Box 33915; San Diego, CA 92163.

