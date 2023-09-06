The Studio Door, located at 3867 Fourth Ave., in Hillcrest, is launching a new annual exhibition called ART+ LGBT History Month, in conjunction with October’s identification as LGBT History Month.

Held Oct. 5-28, the month-long exhibit will feature the work of local artists, including Jackie Han (a photographer), Carole Kuck (an acrylic artist), RD Riccoboni (Californiaism), Joe Phillips (illustrator) and a number of works curated from Lambda Archives’ extensive collection.

In addition to the gallery exhibit, The Studio Door is also producing a one-day speaker series on Oct. 21. The keynote speaker for the day will be Ignacio Darnaude, and his talk is titled, “Hiding In Plain Sight — Breaking the Gay Code in Art.” The Studio Door describes Darnaude’s keynote:

“This lecture will show with stunning visuals how throughout time numerous visionary queer artists — from Michelangelo to David Hockney — navigated their repressive times by ingeniously embedding their same-sex desires within classical, religious, and mythological motifs. These artists also wove coded imagery into their masterpieces, enabling them to convey astonishing gay, lesbian, and gender-fluid themes without fear of retribution. Their stunning and subversive imagery not only evaded mainstream detection but also transformed mainstream culture every step of the way.”

Other speakers include Leilani Caithness and Jeremy Prince from San Diego History Center, speaking on “Cultivating an LGBT Art Collection”; RD Riccoboni, “An Artist’s Odyssey through Personal Creativity and Collective History,”; and Nicole Verdes of Lambda Archives San Diego, “Unearthing LGBTQ+ Narratives through San Diego Artistry.”

The speaker series will run from 10-3 pm on Oct. 21 (includes a one hour break for lunch), and be followed by their monthly gallery reception from 4-6 pm.

For those who wish to see the exhibition, the gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 7 pm and is always free to the public. For more information, visit thestudiodoor.com.

