The “West End Boys” are back with their fourteenth studio album ‘Hotspot’. The album is the third installment in the series of Pet Shop Boys (PSB) albums produced by Stuart Price, following ‘Electric’ in 2013 and ‘Super’ in 2016. ‘Hotspot’ features 10 brand new Neil Tennant/Chris Lowe tracks including previous single “Dreamland” featuring Years & Years, released earlier this year, and Burning the Heather which features Bernard Butler on guitar and a new track, “Monkey Business”. PSB say “we’ve written much of our music over the last ten years in Berlin and it was an exciting experience to work on this album in the legendary Hansa studios there and add a new dimension to our sound.” The PSB will also be performing across the UK and Europe with their greatest hits tour Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live in spring 2020, kicking off May 1st at Berlin’s Mercedes Benz Arena. For all the latest on the Pet Shop Boys check out petshopboys.co.uk