The long life of local gay icon George Murphy was celebrated Sunday February 28th in a beautiful memorial service held at the Metropolitan Community Church in San Diego.

George was a member for nearly 50 years before he passed away at age 80 on Nov. 14, 2020 of natural causes following a long struggle with COPD.

His memorial was online on MCC’s Facebook page, which drew 346 viewers and 84 on the YouTube Channel. The memorial was online due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It was an absolutely beautiful service and a tribute to George,” wrote Rosie Linder. “RIP, my sweet and loving friend. He is definitely missed and loved.”

“The world’s certainly a much better place for his life and ministry,” said former MCC pastor Tony Freeman. “He was such a beautiful soul.”

George helped start what was originally called the Gay Center in Golden Hill 50 years ago.

Cara Dessert, the CEO of what is now the LGBT Center, said in a taped message that Murphy helped “create a place where gay people could come together, support each other, and build a thriving community.”

“It was fitting that George made the motion to include lesbian as part of the name (in 1980),” said Dessert. “George had a special touch for making everyone feel welcome.”

“George’s vision lives on in our work today,” said Dessert.

“George loved church!” said MCC Senior Pastor Dan Koeshall. “He loved the gay community and he was loved by the gay community.”

“George loved God and he would often say ‘She loved me too’—that was a George saying,” said Koeshall.

“He had a way of making everyone feel welcomed, included and important,” said Koeshall. “George touched so many different lives.”

George was involved in the start of so many organizations, such as the San Diego Democratic Club, the AIDS Foundation, Lambda Archives, and others too numerous to mention.

George was a Leap Year baby born on Feb. 29, 1940, so technically he only experienced 20 birthdays, said Koeshall, who thought it fitting that his memorial was observed Feb. 28.

Erin King, his daughter, said in an audio tribute that he was born in Peru, Indiana and obtained his teaching credential in 1962. He received his master’s degree in guidance and counseling in 1965.

He first taught in Detroit, and in 1971, he and his partner, John Eberly, moved to San Diego. He was hired at Grossmont College in 1972 and helped open the Adult Career Guidance Center in El Cajon.

In 1978, he was hired at Cuyamaca College. He retired in 2002 and lived in Ocean Beach.

“As George’s daughter, I can honestly say I have never known anyone with as much energy, drive, compassion, and love for people,” said King.

“When you give of your time, you just get back more than you gave,” said King.

In 2008, George was honored for his military service at the LGBT Center’s Wall of Honor.

He was asked in 2008 how things have changed since 1971. “The newspaper wouldn’t let us use the word gay in the newspaper and the phone company wouldn’t let us say Gay Center in the phone book,” said Murphy.

“Now I feel like a proud parent. I go to events and I don’t know too many people and I’m so happy thinking ‘where did all these people come from?” said Murphy.

“It’s great because the rest of us now can sit back a little bit,” said Murphy.

Al Smithson, the vice moderator at MCC’s Board of Directors, said he agreed with Freeman’s description that “George was one of a kind.”

“He is my longest-term friend. 50 years,” said Smithson. “I love him so much.”

Smithson and numerous others said he would greet you with “how ya doing, kid?”

Rev. Caedmon Grace read the 23rd Psalm and the song “Wind Beneath My Wings” was performed by Allison Murphy. His favorite song, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” was also performed.

Koeshall said he was “transferring George’s membership at MCC to the church in heaven.”

Eberly, his partner, predeceased him.

Murphy also served for two years on the Citizen’s Review board on Police Practices, was a board member for the AIDS Project and the Friends of Ocean Beach Library.

“George was an incredible light,” said Pamela Raptis.