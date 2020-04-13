Learning a new skill is just a click away, especially while you are at home participating in social distancing. We have gathered information on free online sites with courses you’ll want to take advantage of.

Coursera

With nearly 4,000 courses from top universities covering almost every subject, you can use this time to learn a language, pick up a new skill like graphic design, earn a certification in IT and so much more. Coursera content is free with the option to upgrade and enroll in online degree or certificate programs.

coursera.org

Kandenze

This site focuses on the creative field with more than 250 courses that combine art, design and technology — drawing, learning code, music, animation. Your free account will give you access to most of the courses and discussion forums, plus access to a portfolio builder to organize your newly learned skills.

kadenze.com

Khan Academy

This site is most helpful if you have kids and want to help them with test scores and learning or if you want to brush up on high school subjects. The free courses had test-prep, grade-specific math, reading, chemistry and art history. The academy also offers personal finance and career development courses to help you during this time of economic uncertainty. No account needed to access free content.

khanacademy.org

Codecademy

This website is dedicated specifically to teaching coding. Websites are made of code (if you did not know) and learning how to write it is actually a great skill to have if you want to get into the web design field. You can learn some of the most useful languages like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Python and PHP and do it within a browser using interactive tools. You can monitor your progress and organize lessons into complete modules so you learn lessons as you build.

codecademy.com

Skillshare

If you want some bite-sized classes to learn something new in 15 minutes, Skillshare has more than 500 free classes covering film, writing, tech, lifestyle and much more. You can go at your own pace — with small lessons building up to a big course you want to explore. New members get two months free.

skillshare.com

YouTube

Yes, it’s not just to watch vintage videos or makeup tutorials but also, with plenty of professionals uploading free content, you can learn how to play a musical instrument, use computer software or build your own robot. You can discover so many videos with tips and full-on tutorials — and the best part? It’s free. Also, if you want to have your own YouTube channel, the site has a great Creator Academy to help users learn platform strategy, video production and how to get started.

youtube.com

creatoracademy.youtube.com

Class Central

Our last recommendation: If you want to search by course type and get lots of options from some of the sites listed above, Class Central gives you results and options for your search interests. A great way to start a search for a specific subject.

classcentral.com