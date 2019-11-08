Francamente hablando con Franko Guillén (Franceska)

Permítanme presentarme mi Nombre es Franko V. Guillén También conocido como Franceska. Mi columna se dedica a la comunidad Latina con el respeto que esta me merece! Para quienes se pregunten ¿Quién soy y por qué escribo una columna en español para este periódico en San Diego?

Les diré que hace casi 40 años llegué a la Ciudad de San Diego, del norte de California, con la ilusión de vivir en una ciudad multicultural cerca de mi país de origen donde yo pensé viviría y sería respetado por hablar los dos idiomas, siendo abiertamente homosexual con ganas de aportar mis conocimientos a mis hermanos/as monolingües (Español solamente parlantes) para mejorar su calidad de VIDA y su integridad como Seres Humanos!

La sorpresa que me llevé fue brutal e inaceptable para un joven Homosexual de 25 años que era parte del movimiento Latino Homosexual/Lésbico/Transgénero/Bisexual en Stockton/Modesto y San francisco en la comunidad Homosexual de San Diego había un racismo y malentendido de quienes éramos los latinos en los bares Homosexuales se nos pedía que si queríamos hablar español nos fuésemos a nuestro País que estaba a 15 minutos de Hillcrest a mi me lo pidieron una sola vez en 1983, y se dieron cuenta que se habían equivocado conmigo, me uní a un grupo de activistas Latinos y un hermoso Anglosajón de nombre Larry Lyons, quien amaba nuestra Cultura Latina y empezamos a ver la manera de cómo defender nuestros derechos como Homosexuales/Lesbianas/Transgeneros/Bisexuals dentro de nuestro propio mundo y así nació Latinos con Orgullo después llamado GLLO (Gay and Lesbian Latinos con Orgullo) mi papel en el grupo fue y sigue siendo Recaudador de Fondos y educador de VIH/SIDA. El bar que me permitió hacer el primer evento en Español fué BJ”S en Hillcrest con un lleno total donde los Políticos de esa época se dieron cita para apoyar el primer evento de recaudación de fondos para ayudar a nuestras mujeres, Hombres y Niños que vivían con el Virus en Tijuana, México. Después vino la primer noche Latina en el Brass Rail, de la cual fui fundador y productor por muchos años, y así se dieron cuenta los dueños de bares que podían confiar en la comunidad Latina y que les producimos muy buenas ganancias!

Mi trabajo profesional siempre me a dado muchas satisfacciones y me a abierto el alma a la compasión y al respeto para todos los seres humanos, también me a hecho consciente de quién soy y como quiero ser tratado y tratarme a mí mismo como ser humano!

Les agradezco de antemano su apoyo y sus historias para darlas a conocer a nuestros Lectores! frankoguillen@aol.com

Frankly speaking with Franko Guillén (Franceska)

Please allow me to introduce myself: My name is Franko V. Guillén, also known as Franceska. My column is dedicated to the Latino community with the utmost respect.

To those asking themselves who am I and why I am writing a Spanish column for the San Diego LGBTQ community?

You should know that I arrived in San Diego, nearly 40 years ago from Stockton, California where I was already involved in the homosexual activism world! My hope when moving to San Diego was to live in a multicultural city, with the respect me of those around me, and I could use my talents and my biculturalism/bilingualism to help needy communities and live as a proud homosexual. I wanted to help my sisters and brothers be at peace with themselves and proud and honest with their identity.

I found a city very intolerant of Latinos speaking Spanish in the Hillcrest gay bars in 1983. The manager of the Brass Rail came by where I was sitting with two young men from Tijuana to tell us that if we wanted to speak the language of México, that is 15 minutes south. That is when I focused on two platforms for the respect for my culture, language, dignity and in support of my sisters, brothers and children infected and affected with HIV, then stupidly called GRID (Gay Related Immune Deficiency).

I got together with Latino and Latina activists from those days to defend our culture and people living with HIV giving birth to Orgullo Latino, the first homosexual, lesbian, transgender, bisexual organization in the LGBTQ community. I took on the role as fundraiser and HIV educator. After asking every bar within the LGBTQ community many times to allow me to have a fundraiser with an English show and an all-Latino cast in Spanish to close the night, they all said no. But one day, I got a phone call from Clint Johnson, a beautiful bar owner in the heart of Hillcrest’s BJ’s.

He trusted my idea. That’s how the first-ever Latino night happened in the San Diego gay community, with a packed house where the biggest politicians attended and helped raise money for our infected and affected community in Tijuana.

I’ll give you more history and information about what’s going on in the Latino world in my next column. Thank you for your support and please send me information about your events at frankoguillen@aol.com.