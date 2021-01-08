Dear San Diegans,

I am honored to have been selected today to lead the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

As the new Chair of the Board, I will work tirelessly for a county with more opportunity, more fairness, more equity and more justice. I am committed to a future San Diego County where everyone is treated as equals; where all voices are heard, all ideas are considered, everyone belongs and opportunity exists for every San Diegan. I am committed to a County government that you know represents and cares for you.

As a newly assembled Board of Supervisors, we will take decisive action to move forward with a new, more inclusive future for those who live and work in San Diego County. We will build escalators of opportunity for everyone. Each policy. Each decision. Each action. Each day. Will be an opportunity to take another solid step that moves people past inequities and struggles, and helps them climb to new heights. Another solid step on the road to a “more perfect union”.

The Framework for the Future of San Diego County will lead us on the path to a more perfect county, as well. Starting with the January 12th Board of Supervisors meeting, the new Board will vote on foundational policies that build the Framework we need to scale San Diego County to new heights in the future. With these policies we will tackle Racial Justice in a way that will help end the cycle of recidivism.

We will seek Economic Justice. This county should be a place where no one who works full time will live in poverty. A place where we work with organized labor as our allies fighting for fairness, decent wages and the middle class. We will pursue Health Equity, acknowledging and working towards affordable access to quality healthcare for everyone in our county. The ideal of Environmental Justice will not just live in a dusty document on a shelf, it will be chased after until we catch it.

We must and we will realign our mindset and approach. As a County we value and appreciate the actions of our Governor and State Legislature. With a new Mayor in Todd Gloria, we can finally turn a new page between the County of San Diego and City of San Diego. One as partners. Tied together by geography and united in purpose. And to ensure we can get it all done, there are some fundamental county operations that need to change when it comes to our finances, transparency and our legislative agenda that we need to change. It won’t be easy. But I believe anything worth doing takes hard work, determination and a will to never to give up.

This is an exciting time for our community. For our county. And I’m honored to be your Chair.

Now let’s get to work!