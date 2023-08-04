by Frank Sabatini

Behold the dramatic redo at The Lafayette Hotel

It takes just one step through the front door of The Lafayette Hotel to realize you are in an unrecognizable property compared to a year ago.

The unveiling of the hotel’s $31 million renovation occurred in late July to the tune of eight eating and drinking establishments miraculously fitted into the main lobby and its offshoot spaces. And as tradition holds, we are told the historic property will remain a place that welcomes LGBT-related events and pool parties.

Among the hotel’s new venues is Beginner’s Diner, which greets with neon signage, a chrome-trimmed lunch counter and a 24/7 kitchen that slings classic American fare with gourmet twists.

Taking over the spot formerly occupied by The Red Fox Room, which moved across the street, is Quixote, an Oaxacan-inspired restaurant that might leave you thinking you’ve just walked into a 200-year-old church. Customers are greeted by stained glass windows, baroque pews and flickering candles.

There is also an elegant game room and cocktail lounge called The Gutter, which offers two bowling lanes at $30 an hour. Central to the remodel is the stunning Lobby Bar, where drinks are served under a large glass atrium amid old-timey brass lamps and views of the hotel’s swimming pool in the back.

“The Lafayette hotel has historically been a space for the LGBT community, and it will continue to do so,” said marketing rep Justine Marzoni-Mead as she pointed out additional restaurants due to open in October. Those will include a French-style steak house called Faux Pas; the agave-centric Mama Intento, and a jazz nightclub called The Mississippi Room.

Rooms throughout the 2.5-acre hotel have been remodeled as well, and with a spa featuring Roman-style baths due to open later this year.

The redo was conceived by locally-based CH Projects, which purchased the hotel more than a year ago. It brought on Brooklyn-based Post Company and various local and international artists to help create the transformation. 2223 El Cajon Blvd., 619-296-2101, lafayettehotelsd.com.

Keeping it local

Culinary delights at the local, LGBT-owned Barrel & Board (Facebook)

Increased efforts are being made nationally to eat, shop and bank within our communities, thanks to seasonal campaigns put forth by the non-profit American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA). For the month of August, the organization is running “Choose Indie Local,” which encourages consumers to patronize independently-owned eating establishments within their locales.

Brad Weber of El Cajon, who owns Local Umbrella Media, is AMIBA’s only partner representing San Diego County. He has helped AMIBA promote awareness on a number of other initiatives, such as buying from gay-owned businesses during Pride month in June, as well as black-owned businesses in February, and women-owned companies in March. He does so through social media channels and free monthly newspapers that reach more than 140,000 mailboxes within San Diego County.

“Big corporations are actively building roads in our communities, and it is our job to build our own roads,” he said.

Among his favorite places for eating at independently owned restaurants during “Choose Indie Local” month are: Harley Gray in Mission Hills, Barrel & Board in Hillcrest, The French Gourmet in Pacific Beach, Soichi Sushi in University Heights, Ponce’s in Kensington, and Cali BBQ in Spring Valley (and Harley Grey and Barrel & Board are both LGBTQ-owned).

“But don’t just limit yourself to these,” he added. “My advice is walk through San Diego neighborhoods, stop in and try them all. When you dine at independent restaurants, the money stays within the community and it gets reinvested locally. These business owners are often friends and neighbors, so it’s important to keep it local.” amiba.net.

Pinky fingers out

The Mad Hatter’s Room at a new tea house on Midway Drive (Photo by Frank Sabatini Jr.)

A few hundred people turned out in late July for the daylong soft opening of Brittania Tea Rooms, which officially opens Aug. 4. The business occupies the space that formerly housed Country Waffles in the Midway District. It is owned by Selina Stockley, who also runs Shakespeare’s Corner Shoppe on India Street in Mission Hills.

Stockley and her team transformed the space into an elegantly whimsical environment appointed in colorful décor influenced by scenes from Alice in Wonderland. The “Mad Hatter’s Room” in the rear of the building, features a window looking into an artistically constructed fantasy garden. Clocks, mirrors and flowers are found throughout all areas.

Brittania will offer four sittings for afternoon tea, at 11 a.m., noon, and 2 and 3 p.m. every Friday through Tuesday. Themed teas are also on the schedule in the coming months, such as Shakespeare’s Bridgerton/The Next Chapter, August 14-18. Check the website for details and a complete list. 2323 Midway Drive, 619-683-2748, afternoonteasandiego.com.

Changes coming to ‘restaurant row’ in San Marcos

Known for decades as the Old California Restaurant Row, the 10-plus acre stretch of property will undergo gentrification under the developer San Marcos Restaurant Row LLC. For better or worse, the current plans are to incorporate 200 new housing units into the area, a 1.5-acre park, a small amphitheater and updated dining options throughout more than 10,000 square feet of designated commercial space.

The developer insists that historical elements of the area will be preserved and incorporated into the master design.

Until final plans are officially approved this fall by the San Marcos City Council, businesses on the row, such as Old California Coffee Company, The Old California Mining Company, and IHop, will remain open for the foreseeable future. Although closing on Aug. 18 is The 55 Yardline Bar and Grill, which has begun at other properties.

Smrestaurantrow.com.

Let’s talk ‘best pizza’

Best in the state? (Photo by Frank Sabatini Jr.)

Two San Diego pizzerias recently received high honors in their rankings by two different media outlets.

The ever-popular Bronx Pizza in Hillcrest was named the best pizza in the state of California by the online travel guide, Far & Wide (farandwide.com).

Using data from Tripadvisor, the site called Bronx’s pies, “NY pizza done right.” It also applauded the pizzeria’s “huge slices.” 111 Washington St., 619-291-3341, bronxpizza.com.

Tribute Pizza in North Park was named one of the 50 best pizza kitchens in the country by an Italian-run global travel guide called 50 Top Pizza (50toppizza.it). Tribute ranked number 36 on the list. The business was commended for its “good and varied” pizzas that strike “a mix between the New York-style pizza and the traditional Neapolitan style.” 3077 North Park Way, 619-450-4505, tributepizza.com.–Frank Sabatini Jr. has been writing about food in San Diego for over 35 years. He launched his own food blog during the pandemic, called, “The Hash Star,” which you can follow at thehashstar.com. He can be reached at [email protected].