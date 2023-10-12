Photos by Big Mike (Michael Phillips)

Flicks celebrated its 40th anniversary with a 1983-themed party on Friday, Sept. 22, that included performances, food, and a hosted bar for a portion of the evening. A representative from Mayor Todd Gloria’s office stopped by to present a proclamation declaring that day to be “Flicks Day in the City of San Diego,” and Councilmember Stephen Whitburn’s office also presented a special recognition. Flicks is open seven days a week and has daily happy hour, trivia, karaoke, sports watch parties, and dancing, drag and DJs at night.