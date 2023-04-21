On April 29th, Bay Area smash hit “Fishnets and Film” launches its San Diego run at Urban Mo’s Bar and Grill hosted by local drag queen Flamy Grant. “Fishnets” vows to celebrate both Queer Performance Art and Queer Cinema with its effective lineup of drag performances and the screening of a current short LGBTQ+ film.

“Fishnets and Film” was created by queer artist Robby Kendall in late 2021 to screen Kendall ‘s first short queer film, a dark comedy about Drag Queens, in a drag show. Since then, this Hollywood themed and community-based event quickly evolved into its own Queer Film Festival. And as such “Fishnets” attracts submissions from film makers around the world who contribute to Queer Cinema.

“Fishnets” has a mission to foster both Queer Performance Art and Queer Cinema by producing in person events across California and streaming short films per season via its website.

“Drag is IN”, Kendall exclaims “and it’s been in for quite some time. The pairing of Drag with Queer Cinema is not only effective, exciting, and influential, it is an imperative pathway to give us LGBTQ+ folks the opportunity to share more stories that represent our community.”

“Fishnets” has current regular events in the Bay Area and is sponsored by dozens of local businesses and organizations including Frameline, San Francisco’s longest running Queer Film Festival.

Please visit our Urban Mos event page at https://sweetnothingproductions.com/product/fishnets_urbanmos/

And our online film festival page at www.fishnetsandfilm.org