by: Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

FilmOut, San Diego’s LGBTQ film festival, has announced the lineup for their 23rd annual event, which will take place Thursday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 10. Festivities will be held in two locations, both in Balboa Park: The opening night film and its associated opening night party will take place at the San Diego Natural History Museum (The NAT), and the rest of the films will be screened at the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA).

Featured films of the four day festival include works that have already received accolades at Sundance, SXSW, and the Berlin film festivals, as well as other independent films and short films. The FilmOut board has spent countless hours over the past year screening hundreds of films to curate the unique selections chosen for the festival.

“This year we received over 350 submissions, making it a challenge to narrow it down to a few dozen films,” said festival Program Manager Michael McQuiggan. “That being said, we are truly offering a diverse selection of feature films, short films and documentaries. From films that represent local San Diego filmmakers to highlighting many U.S and International films, there is something for all to enjoy at FilmOut’s 23rd LGBTQ film festival.”

In a recent press release, the organization also stated: “FilmOut San Diego annually affirms the ongoing integrity and boundless imagination of our community and the artists who tell our stories. The Board of Directors believes its work is an integral part of an ongoing effort to build a vibrant, affirming and sustainable LGBTQ community in San Diego County.”

Several filmmakers and cast members of various films plan to attend the festival and participate in audience Q&A’s immediately after their respective screenings.

All films can be seen individually for $15 each, except the opening ($50) and closing ($30) films, allowing you to create your own festival experience; or attendees can purchase an “all access pass” for $150, which includes all films, shorts, and both parties.

Special note, there will be no food or drink in any of the festival areas at MOPA; only water will be allowed. However, organizers state that there is a deli outside MOPA’s lobby, where attendees can grab a soda or sandwich. Also, there are several eating establishments in Balboa Park within walking distance, where you can have a full meal and even cocktails.

OPENING NIGHT FILM

The Opening Night film, “Glitter & Doom” is a “visually stunning musical” focused on two aspiring musicians and the wild ride of their summer together.

The Opening Night Film, “Glitter & Doom,” a USA/Mexico selection directed by Tom Gustafson, starts at 7 pm on Thursday, Sept. 7, at The NAT, located at 1788 El Prado, which is across the fountain from the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center. Run time is 115 minutes. “Glitter” will be shown with the animated short film, “Aikane.” An opening night party will follow the screening and last until 11:30 pm. Everything is included in the ticket price.

Note: Thursday night is the only time a festival screening will take place at The NAT. All other aspects of this four-day event will take place at MOPA, located at 1649 El Prado (just a short walk from The NAT) next to the San Diego History Museum.

FRIDAY

An Israeli selection, “In Bed,” is an erotic gay thriller which screens Friday, Sept. 8.

The festival continues Friday, Sept. 8, at 1 pm with “Eismayer,” an 87-minute 2022 film from German filmmaker David Wagner. This film brings back the anguish of “don’t ask, don’t tell,” with Austrian Army Sergeant Major Eismayer trying to reconcile his unexpected feelings for a male recruit and his career. This story is based on real events.

at with “Eismayer,” an 87-minute 2022 film from German filmmaker David Wagner. This film brings back the anguish of “don’t ask, don’t tell,” with Austrian Army Sergeant Major Eismayer trying to reconcile his unexpected feelings for a male recruit and his career. This story is based on real events. At 3 pm , “Studio One Forever” is a 2023 USA film directed by Marc Saltarelli, which runs 94 minutes. This film explores how a West Hollywood disco club became a “mecca” for gay men seeking their identity between the mid-1970s to the mid-1990s. It became a “staging ground” for LGBT activists for the fight for our rights and the AIDS crisis. Cameos include Chita Rivera, Melissa Rivers, Lance Bass, Bruce Vilanch, Thelma Houston, and many others.

SATURDAY

Silver Haze ’s central love-story thinly veils a profoundly impactful film about forgiveness, found-family and finding yourself. The US Spotlight Film, “Our Son” stars Billy Porter. The documentary “Commitment to Life” explores the role West Hollywood played in the fight against AIDS in the 1980s.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, which is proudly sponsored by LGBTQ San Diego County News, films will be screened for a full day, with the following schedule:

At 11 am , come see the “Best of LGBTQ Shorts” with eight different LGBTQ short films, all less than 20 minutes each. This year’s selections include a thriller, a couple comedies, and several poignant dramas. Total run time is 120 minutes.

, come see the “Best of LGBTQ Shorts” with eight different LGBTQ short films, all less than 20 minutes each. This year’s selections include a thriller, a couple comedies, and several poignant dramas. Total run time is 120 minutes. At 1 pm , the Women’s Centerpiece , “Silver Haze,” will be presented. Directed by Sacha Polak, this 102-minute, 2023 film from Netherlands/UK is the coming of age story of two young women with anger, volatility, and revenge as back drops in their lives. Shown with the short film, “Nature’s Bounty.”

SUNDAY

The San Diego Filmmaker Spotlight, “Intersectional Lens,” was produced by San Diego’s Black LGBTQ+ Coalition.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, another amazing day of LGBTQ cinema awaits.

Starting at 11 am , “Intersectional Lens: The Black, Queer, and Trans Experience,” a 2022 film about the challenges of being black in San Diego. Named this year’s San Diego Filmmaker Spotlight , this hour-long documentary is the work of the San Diego Black LGBTQ+ Coalition and tells the story of those who are Black and identify with San Diego’s LGBTQ community. Directed by Pamuela Halliwell and Todd A. Jackson, the film is shown with two short films “Diving for Rays,” and “Bistro #1.”

CLOSING NIGHT FILM

At 7 pm, get ready for the Closing Night Film, “Golden Delicious,” a 120-minute, Canadian film by Jason Karman about a high school senior being pulled in different directions, none of which he is not ready for; enter a new high-school aged neighbor who helps clarify his path in more ways than one. Shown with the short film, “The Dalles.” Following this film is the Closing Night Dessert Reception at MOPA. Everything is included in the individual or all access ticket price.

There are various parking areas at Balboa Park, so parking should not be a problem, and festival goers can also find ample parking along Park Boulevard.

For complete festival ticket info, screening updates, much more detail on each feature-length and short film, sponsorships and volunteer information, visit FilmOutSanDiego.com. You can also follow them on Facebook at FilmOut San Diego or on Instagram/Twitter at @FilmOutSD.

—Morgan M. Hurley is the editor-in-chief of this newspaper. You can reach her at [email protected].