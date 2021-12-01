On Saturday, Jan. 8th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., North Park’s very own Lucky Pup Dog Rescue is having a post-holiday fundraiser at one of Hillcrest’s favorite bars, The Loft – located at 3610 Fifth Ave. To add to the excitement and festivities, we will also be celebrating The Loft’s co-owner, Andy Clark’s Birthday! There will be a fabulous silent auction, raffles, lunch for purchase, and of course, birthday cake!

Lucky Pup founders, Christine and Steve Haslet, have worked tirelessly to rescue dogs from high-kill shelters all over Southern California for over a decade. Their non-profit rescue in an all-volunteer organization, is staffed with a team of local, caring volunteers.

Countless volunteers have stepped up for the many neglected and abandoned dogs who would have otherwise been euthanized for simply being homeless, and because of this community support, Lucky Pup has also been able to help other small rescues who are saving dogs from many of the very same high-kill shelters.

“We’re so excited and grateful to be invited back to The Loft for such a fun and important fundraising event”, said Christine Haslet, Lucky Pup founder. “This will be our first in-person fundraising event since the beginning of the pandemic, and like many non-profits, the pandemic has severely impacted the services we are able to provide.”

Lucky Pup is still in need of items for their Silent Auction & Raffle.

DONATIONS/INQUIRIES/CONTACT

Lucky Pup Dog Rescue

LuckyPupDogRescue@gmail.com

Christine Haslet 619 333.1345

LuckyPupDogRescue.org

nonprofit IRS #90 0753223

TheLoftBarSanDiego.com