A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the slaying of a homeless man in Hillcrest and he faces a sentence of 50 years to life in prison.

Darcell Marquise Moore, 42, will be sentenced Feb. 23 by San Diego Superior Court Judge Jeff Fraser for the 2020 fatal stabbing of Shawn Timothy Puzzo, 60.

The jury also convicted Moore of robbing Puzzo on April 15, 2020, in the area of Front Street and West Washington Street. Puzzo had injuries to his head and torso and was taken to a hospital where he died.

Deputy District Attorney Philippa Cunningham said the victim’s DNA was found underneath Moore’s fingernails.

Deputy District Attorney Philippa Cunningham said Moore faces a sentence of 50 years to life in prison plus a possible six-year term on top of that.

The victim was robbed of gift cards, some of which were from restaurants. Cunningham said he was stabbed 10 times in the face, neck, torso, and leg.

A second man, Willie Gray, 67, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, and faces up to five years in prison. Gray will be sentenced on April 24.

Gray’s attorney, Jordan Furrow, argued that Gray didn’t participate in the stabbing and “happened to be present” when Moore assaulted him. Furrow said Gray had “no bone to pick with” the victim and did not rob him.

Both Moore and Gray remain in jail without bail.