By Octavio Vasquez

New Year’s Eve is soon approaching, and many of us are still wondering

what to wear to ring in 2020 with style.

Parties aside (which can vary a lot, as some favor staying at home with friends over going to the club, while others opt for a combination of the two), the right New Year’s Eve outfit is something

“serious” to ponder on, as it helps us enter the new year leaving a lasting

impression both on ourselves, which is the most important thing in the world, and the other guests!

Here are some great ideas to complete your outfit.

Recommendations: silk,sequins, power suit, palazzo party pants, glitter knitwear and of course feathers.

Octavio Vazquez Stylist consultant.

instagram @octaviofashion