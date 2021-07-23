“The mural project will enhance the quality of life for those who live, work and play in Escondido by beautifying the community with local art”

The Escondido Community Foundation (ECF), an affiliate of The San Diego Foundation , announced the availability of grant funding through the 2021/2022 ECF mural project. The mural project will enhance the quality of life for those who live, work and play in Escondido by beautifying the community with local art.

The ECF mural project is open to Escondido-based organizations, including 501(c)(3) non-profits, schools, and/or other government agencies that provide services to the community of Escondido.

“Through this mural project, we want to create a sense of pride with Escondido residents and enhance the image of our city through artwork from local artists,” said Kenneth Lounsbery, chair member of The Escondido Community Foundation. “We want to make a collaborative effort to increase the quantity of artwork and create a sense of unity and strong community identity throughout the city of Escondido.”

In the 2021/2022 grant cycle, ECF will accept proposals for grants for up to $35,000 per proposal that demonstrate the power to build a more vibrant and engaged community through arts and culture. Proposals must be submitted online no later than 5 p.m. PST, Monday, October 4, 2021. The grant application can be accessed here .

With the COVID-19 health and economic crisis negatively impacting millions across the globe, many people are struggling to overcome the hard-hitting isolation and socio-economic challenges from the past year and a half. As restrictions are lifted and the economy is slowly recovering from the inability to gather as a community, the ECF mural project aims to unite the community and establish pride through local art.

The Escondido Community Foundation mural project will support the siting, design, permitting, installation, and maintenance of potential permanent murals within the city of Escondido that:

Enhance the image of Escondido through arts and culture

Increase the quantity of artwork in the community of Escondido

Increase community pride and identity

For technical questions regarding the online application, please contact Grants Administration at Grants@sdfoundation.org .

For more information about the ECF mural project guidelines or to become a member, visit the ECF site or contact Trudy Armstrong at trudy@sdfoundation.org .

A grant seekers forum will be held via Zoom at 4 p.m., August 2. To RSVP for the forum, please contact Lauren Hough at lhough@sdfoundation.org .

About the Escondido Community Foundation & the Regional Affiliate Program

The Regional Affiliate Program, including the Escondido Community Foundation , was established by The San Diego Foundation to create a regional network of affiliate foundations by leveraging local leadership, building endowments, increasing impactful philanthropy, and promoting civic engagement. Affiliates reside in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Escondido, La Jolla, Oceanside, Ramona, Rancho Bernardo, and 4S Ranch-Del Sur. The Regional Affiliate program has exceeded 1,000 members, established endowments of more than $5 million overall, and granted more than $6 million in total to nonprofit organizations throughout the region.

About The San Diego Foundation

The San Diego Foundation inspires enduring philanthropy and enables community solutions to improve the quality of life in our region. Our strategic priorities include advancing racial and social justice, fostering equity of opportunity, building resilient communities, and delivering world-class philanthropy to realize our vision of just, equitable and resilient communities. For more than 46 years, the foundation and its donors have granted more than $1.3 billion to support non-profit organizations strengthening our community.

Daniella Rodiles

– daniella@gomixte.com

(760)-829-3335