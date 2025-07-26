What would you say if no one interrupted, no one judged… and the person you needed to hear you might never pick up?

In Case You’re Still Listening: The Unsent Messages Project is a collection of anonymous voicemails—left inside a phone booth built for grief, truth, and release.

In this episode- We hear from Quinn who leaves a loving and resilient message to his dad after 11 years, we also hear from a veteran leaving a message to a fallen comrade, from a young man updating his dad, from a lover and a no-contact connection. We also listen to a message for Grace, and finally- a message reminding us that the world is beautiful.

These are the unsent messages: confessions, goodbyes, apologies, and hopes—spoken into silence.

Lean in. You might hear something you’ve been holding too.

