A message to the community from Stepping Stone’s board chair

By Michael Moore

Dear friends and family. My time as board chair at Stepping Stone San Diego is coming to an end.

Over a year ago, we began a transition plan that would have me continue as chair through the selection and onboarding of a new executive director, and then take the role of vice-chair. Matt Harris, who has served for many years as vice-chair, is now board chair as of January.

This year, I am going to take the opportunity for a little reflection on my time on the board, and why your support is essential for the mission of Stepping Stone – writing this not only as board chair, but as a proud alumni of Stepping Stone’s programs.

Stepping Stone is a vibrant, growing, and essential resource for our community, providing life-saving services to LGBTQIA+ individuals. The need for our services still exists — perhaps now more than ever. We have helped tens of thousands of people recover from substance use issues for more than 47 years.

I first joined the Stepping Stone board in 2014 and became chair in 2015. It was a difficult time for Stepping Stone – there were funding reductions, financial challenges, a reduced amount of sober living homes, no outpatient services, and we had lost our connection to our alumni and supporters. It was a mess. There was a serious risk Stepping Stone would not continue to exist. And yet, our amazing staff and board continued to care for our clients, day in and day out. Our mission to help those who showed up at our doors looking for help never failed.

It was clear to me that change was needed – get back to the basics, restore confidence in the organization, and remain steadfastly focused on our mission of providing life-saving services to the LGBTQ community.

It was also clear we needed to ask our community and friends for help. We needed to connect with those who understand how important Stepping Stone is, and reach those who needed to learn about the miracles that happen at Stepping Stone. Your support over the years has been overwhelming and personally gratifying.

Stepping Stone exists at the point where desperation meets opportunity. Individuals turn to us when all hope is lost, when there are no other options, when life seems darkest, and when family and friends are losing hope. We are all part of creating that opportunity – the staff, board and our supporters.

Your donations have supported the services we provide and the capital for our expansion. And over the years, you have all helped create more opportunities than ever.

In 2015, we could serve just 41 clients at a time between our main residential facility and a single sober living location. Through fundraising support we have been able to radically change that capacity.

We used funds raised through our Gala, fundraising drives, and The Recovery Ride, to open our Stepping Out outpatient treatment center, and two more sober living residences.

Today, we serve nearly 150 clients at any given time, and the combinations of these services mean that those struggling for help have immediate access to support, treatment options that match their need, and more housing available when they leave our program.

These past 12 months were a wonderful year of change at Stepping Stone and with that change has come growth and excitement for the future. Our staff and leadership continues to find new and innovative ways to reach and serve those who need our help, and to grow as a team culturally and professionally.

We also welcomed Andrew Picard as our new executive director. Andrew has dedicated his career to designing inclusive programs for LGBTQ+, low-income, and other vulnerable populations. Prior to joining us, Andrew was the COO of Mama’s Kitchen and also served as the Chief Program Officer at the San Diego Workforce Partnership. His expertise and passion working in our community are already paying dividends for Stepping Stone. We are excited to face the future with Andrew at the helm.

I am incredibly proud of the work you have all helped us to achieve, but I am also humbly aware of how much work remains. We still have a waiting list for our services; addiction is still causing devastation in our community; and high costs and lack of housing add to the struggle our clients face as they rebuild their lives.

In 2024, please help me celebrate all that has been accomplished and help us as we start the next phase of growth for Stepping Stone.

Some final notes. I am incredibly confident of the leadership Matt will provide, and excited for the energy and direction that Andrew has brought as our Executive Director. I look forward to continuing to work with them and the current board as we continue to serve the organization, our clients, and our mission. I am eternally grateful for our staff, who are on the front line every day, at all hours, making sure our clients have compassionate care in a safe and loving environment.

I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Stepping Stone as a board member, along with many other committed individuals who provide their time, talents and passions. Those board members have included Tom Reise, Wayne Back, Jack Steenstra, Michael Seymour, Dario Jones, Peter Stafford, Linda Porter, Maria Pia-Duffy, Bryce Shanback, Benny Cartwright, Judy Lawless, Valerie Breen, and the current board, including Matt Harris, John Hall, Teresa Oyos, Kevin Nichols, Tim Fronczek and Tom Fleming. A special thanks as well to the former board members who have provided support over the years.

Our alumni committee is a huge part of what makes Stepping Stone such a magical place. They are living examples of what is possible and in many cases volunteer to be of service to others starting their journey. Please honor and support them where you can.

A huge thanks to Cheryl Houk, for what you have built, for coming back, and for your years of service. Thank you to Chris Mueller, for suggesting me to the board all those years ago. Thank you to Dr. Collins and Dolph Goldenburg for your service to Stepping Stone as interim executive directors. Thank you to Alice Henry, for what you and Ross gave to me personally, and what you continue to give to our community.

Thank you to my partner Jere, for all your support and your own service to Stepping Stone.

With love – and wishing you a happy and safe New Year.

Michael Moore, Outgoing board chair, Stepping Stone of San Diego

Editor’s Note: To learn more about Stepping Stone’s addiction recovery and support services, get involved, or contribute to their vital mission by making a donation, visit steppingstonesd.org.

