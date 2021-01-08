Hillcrest’s “go to” CBD supplier is Ecstatic! Premium CBD Station. Ecstatic! is your one-stop shop for premium CBD products and education. With a friendly and helpful staff, and very fair prices, this might be the time to give premium hemp-derived CBD products a try for all the health benefits they offer.

Ecstatic! describes themselves as follows:

Ecstatic! Premium CBD Station was created to offer our customers a wide selection of carefully selected brands that are pioneering the CBD product market. CBD, unlike THC, will not get you “HIGH” and has been found to have many medicinal and therapeutic benefits.

Our mission is to first provide you with the valuable education on what CBD is, how it works, and what type of products would best serve your specific needs. We require that all of the brands that we carry have the Certificate of Analysis for each of the products we are offering. That way, you know exactly what you are getting from these brands, every time.

All of our products have less than 0.3% THC, which enables us to sell a wide range of offerings. We offer Full Spectrum products in all forms, Broad Spectrum and Isolate-based products so you can choose what will work best for you. We want our customers to have the ability to navigate the CBD market with ease, all in one place. We say, “Don’t Just Feel Better, Feel Right!” and we mean it. The days of using big pharma’s meds as a sole solution for your needs are over. Break free with CBD!

Ecstatic! is located at 451 University Ave. in Hillcrest and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. They can be reached at 619-432-1769 and online at EcstaticCBD.com