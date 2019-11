A benefit was held at Rich’s on Nov. 15 to raise funds for the 32nd Annual Scott Carlson / Dan Ferbal Thanksgiving Dinner. Produced by Jessica Wright Carter, Bryan Tivenan, Scott Parman and Robert Rodriquez, the event raised more than $4,000. (Photos by Big Mike Phillips)

