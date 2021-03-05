Diversionary Theatre Launches a $2.5 million Securing Our Future campaign for new building improvements including paying off the mortgage, theatre upgrades, an additional new cabaret/performance venue, a new Education Center to support their increased free arts education programs, and a litany of Covid safety improvements that will ensure the safest theatrical re-opening possible.

Diversionary Theatre has raised 89% of their $2.5 million goal for the Securing Our Future campaign. The campaign, which will provide funds for new building improvements including paying off the mortgage, theatre renovations and upgrades, an additional new cabaret/performance venue, adding an Education Center, and a litany of Covid safety improvements that will ensure the theatre has the safest theatrical re-opening possible as well as expanding the beloved theatre’s education programing for youth and senior citizens. Construction has already begun and is expected to be completed June 2021, making the theatre ready to reopen with all new safety features as soon as the State and County mandates allow.

Regarding the Campaign, Board of Trustees President, Scott Williford, says, “Diversionary’s Securing Our Future project will sustain our mission to entertain and inspire our community for years to come. While we never expected in our milestone 35th year to face the headwinds of a pandemic, our community has rallied behind us like never before to ensure our important arts education programming continues to uplift, and our theatre will continue to tell our important stories that shine a light on diversity, inclusion and equity.”

Regarding how the planned renovations will better support art making and artists, Executive Artistic Director, Matt M. Morrow says, “This is a dream come true for our Diversionary family. Our new venue will provide state of the art technical support to our artists, technical crew, and arts educators. I’m also thrilled about the addition of our third performance venue: A Cabaret piano bar to feature one night only and short run entertainment in a joyful environment! This new space honors and celebrates the LGBTQ community’s history of communing and organizing our movement in the iconic “gay bar” space that has become increasingly rare.”

About how the campaign will improve a safe return, Managing Director,

Jenny Case, says “At a time when Performing Arts venues have been

presented with the challenges of a global health crisis, this campaign has

allowed Diversionary to improve our beloved theatre from top to bottom with

state-of-the-art safety features including filtered and ionized HVAC systems

in all public spaces, new touch-free restrooms, and anti-microbial surfaces or

treatments throughout the building. When we are able to return to live

performances again safely, Diversionary Theatre will be a safe harbor for

artists and audiences alike. We are building back BETTER.”

Programming Improvements

Redefining the theatre entrance & updating the lobby with the Stuart Schwartz & Karl Peterson Box Office and a new bar area in honor of the LGBTW history, Ye Olde Gay Bar

Adding a new performance space with The Austin and Joann Clark Cabaret

A brand-new Randy Clark & Tom Maddox, M.D. Education Center- A resource for Arts Education and the Lambda Archives of San Diego

Replacing our aging wood staircase with the new steel Dr. Mark Niblack & Las Patronas Foundation Staircase

Remodeling our exterior façade & marquee

Upgrading the scenic shop, sound, lighting, & production equipment

Remodeling the Black Box Theatre into the Reuel K. Olin New Play Development Center

Expanding The Robert L. Granat & Alfred J. Mazur Mainstage and increasing seating size

Adding a restroom for performers

New Safety Features

Optimized air circulation, including Merv 13 Filtration and Bi-Polar Ionization

Renovating our restrooms with touch-less facilities

Improving ADA compliance & accessibility

Retractable security gate

Video security surveillance

Touch-less facilities in entrances and the restrooms

Increased seating size

Hygienic, easy to clean surfaces

Sanitizing stations

Antimicrobial materials

For more information and a virtual fly through of the newly renovated facility please visit www.diversionary.org/future