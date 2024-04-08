Pride Nite returns for an evening of inclusive celebration

by LGBTQ San Diego County News

Listen to this article.

Disneyland Park is gearing up to host another unforgettable evening of celebration and inclusivity with the return of Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite. Scheduled for June 18 and 20, this after-hours event promises a vibrant and joyous atmosphere, honoring the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies

A festive celebration

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite invites guests to come together for a night of colorful festivities, entertainment, and themed experiences. With rainbow projections illuminating the park and beloved Disney characters donning multicolored attire, attendees can expect a truly magical celebration of diversity and acceptance.

Entertainment galore

From the Pride Nite fireworks “WELCOME!” display to the Welcome Pride Cavalcade featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and friends, there’s no shortage of entertainment at this special event. Guests can also groove to the beats at the Pride Nite Dance Club, join Stitch for an “Ohana Dance Party,” or try their hand at country line dancing at The Golden Horseshoe.

Delectable delights

Foodies will delight in the specially-curated menu offerings available throughout the park. From savory snacks like firecracker loaded fries to sweet treats like funnel cake with cereal milk and multi-colored marshmallow cereal topping, there’s something to satisfy every craving.

Capture the magic

Attendees can immortalize their Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite experience with immersive photo opportunities and unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the event. Commemorative credentials and guide maps are also provided to guests as keepsakes of the evening.

Ticket information

Tickets for Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite are available for purchase online. Magic Key holders will have exclusive pre-sale access starting April 9, at 9 am. PT, followed by general public ticket sales on April 11, also at 9 am. With limited availability, guests are encouraged to secure their tickets early to ensure entry to this highly anticipated event.

Join the celebration

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magical celebration of diversity and inclusion at Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite. Mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and get ready for a night of unforgettable memories at the Happiest Place on Earth.

For more information, including tips on how to prepare, visit bit.ly/3VPCvxb.

I hope you enjoyed reading this article and hope you will also consider supporting our independent news organization. LGBTQ San Diego County News is one of California’s last LGBTQ print newspapers. But we are in danger of going out of print. During times of crisis, celebration, and mourning, crucial information about our community comes from local reporters and writers. LGBTQ San Diego County News needs your help and support in order to continue printing.

Please consider supporting LGBTQ+ San Diego County News. We are one of just five California based LGBTQ+ newspapers that are still in print. Donate. Subscribe. And if you have a business that’s able to, advertise with us. Your support is critical to sustaining the dedicated journalists serving our communities.

Our local LGBTQ+ newspaper helps keep us safer. We keep an eye on city hall, on corruption, and shady business practices. Together we can ensure our local news is covered for years to come.

-Eddie Reynoso, Publisher