By LGBTQ San Diego County News Staff.

SAN DIEGO — LGBTQ San Diego County News has learned that two drive-by pellet shootings targeted Flick’s and Rich’s Nightclub just after midnight in the early morning hours of Monday September 2, 2024, with a second attack on Monday night injuring at least one person.

The incidents began around 12:15 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 10th Avenue and University Avenue, according to management at Flick’s and Rich’s. No one was injured in the first attack. Witnesses described the pellets as being fired from a dark blue sedan, possibly a Tesla or Prius.

In the second attack, Martin Del Real, of San Diego, was injured while waiting for an MTS bus near the corner of Sixth Avenue and University Avenue. Del Real told LGBTQ San Diego County News that he “felt like [he] was getting hit by little rocks.” He initially thought the passing car had kicked up debris but realized he was being shot at when he heard the soft, yet distinct sound of gunfire.

“The car stopped at the light in front of Bank of America. I tried to run after it, but it took off before I could get the license plate number,” Del Real said.

The shootings come after a similar string of pellet gun attacks on the night of May 17 and early morning of May 18. Six people were shot during that incident, including Eddie Reynoso, publisher of LGBTQ San Diego County News. Reynoso was struck in the eye, requiring minor surgery and ongoing treatment for PTSD. Police are investigating that attack as a possible hate crime. A GoFundMe to assist Reynoso with housing, transportation, and mental health treatment is expected to launch later this week. An announcement regarding a reward for information in the case is also in the works.

Witnesses gave no indication that the recent shooting is connected to the prior attacks or if they are connected to a national social media challenge involving drive-by attacks with Orbeez water pellets, which have been on the rise in cities across the U.S.

LGBTQ San Diego County News reached out to the San Diego Police Department, which confirmed that they are investigating the shootings and urged businesses and individuals with information to come forward. No additional details were immediately available. LGBTQ San Diego County News will continue to follow this story.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call SDPD’s non-emergency line at 619-531-2000.

