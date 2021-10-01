At this point in time, as LGBTQ people, we have a few (but not too many) healthy role models for romantic relationships. Whether we are monogamous or open, legally married or not, we can take the best qualities of both queer and heterosexual relationships and create our own unique kind of relationship. This is what I call “Designing your relationship”.

Designing a relationship is a bit like designing a house. Wouldn’t you and your partner decide what are the most important elements/features that you want in your house? I encourage you to look at your relationship in the same way. In that vein, here are some questions for you and a partner (or potential partner) to consider:

What is important to you in a relationship? (make a list and have your partner do the same) What are your priorities? On your list, number the items from “1” (most important) and work your way through the list. Compare your two lists: Where do they overlap? Where do they differ? Which of your priorities are non-negotiable? Which of your priorities are optional? Write these down or talk about them with your partner.

I urge the couples I work with to be aware that your relationship priorities are likely to change over time. What we see as “crucial” today may be optional next year. Knowing this can save you from becoming too attached to having it “your” way. I’ve seen these kinds of “discussions” become power struggles.

They don’t have to be.

As you and your partner get to know each other better, over time you can help each other change. Often, in the happiest couples, each person takes on some desired characteristics of their partner. Being in a relationship is a bit like polishing gemstones: the rough (unpolished) stones are put in a contraption that tumbles them against each other. In the process of tumbling, the gems rub each other’s rough edges off.

A good relationship is like that: the longer we “tumble” together, the more we can help each other lose our rough (primitive) habits and behaviors. As we rub up against each other, each of us becomes shinier, more brilliant and happier.

So, if you’re beginning a relationship with some wonderful person, don’t just hope for the best and see what happens. Together, you can both take control of the process and consciously design your relationship.

Note: the above exercises are taken from my book, "The Gay Man's Guide to Open and Monogamous Marriage".

