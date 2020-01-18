Conversations with Nicole

Nicole Murray Ramirez

Well I’ve known former State Chairman Eric Bauman of the California Democratic Party for many decades. He was always a rough “Mayor Richard Daley” type of political operator but now it seems he had a much darker side. Bauman was forced to resign last year after eight former party staffers (both men and women) brought lawsuits against him for sexual harassment and abuse.Well the California Democratic Party last week settled all the lawsuits at a cost of $3 million dollars much of which will go to attorney fees and taxes. Bauman was openly gay and was elected in a close election. I lost all respect for him when he okayed a gay baiting lying hit piece against Carl DeMaio from the state party during an Orange County State Senate recall campaign led by DeMaio which was successful. It seems that while he was state chairman, Eric sexually abused at least one of his staffers and sexually harassed and intimidated many more including our own Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, who rumors have it received over $150,000 in a settlement. Will is currently Chairman of the San Diego County Democratic Party and State Chair of the California Young Democrats. Rodriguez-Kennedy has been greatly credited with leading the successful effort that resulted in the state party changing its policies to better protect its staff members and change the workplace culture.

Why are 99% of the political scandals, forced resignations, lawsuits involving LGBTQ elected public officials ALWAYS gay men? Thank goodness we still have role models like Todd Gloria, Chris Olson, Robert Garcia and soon Stephen Whitburn.

Hillcrest and Gaslamp Getting Promenades!

Not only is Hillcrest getting a Pride Plaza (Promenade) were the Rainbow flag and Rainbow Walk are but now comes word that the downtown Gaslamp Quarter is also looking at a future promenade and I’m 100% in support of these plans.

To me a great Innovation in public places and more pedestrian activation. Vote “Yes On C,” and let’s move San Diego forward!